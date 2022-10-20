Oilers withstand Hurricanes

The Edmonton Oilers pulled out a 6-4 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins led the way with a four point night. Ryan McLeod, Evander Kane, Zach Hyman, and Leon Draisaitl added goals along the way

Here’s how it all shook out...

First Period:

It was a much better start for the Oilers....dare I say their best start so far in that they weren’t immediately scored on.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had the first good chance of the game with a wrister from the top of the circle that beat Frederik Andersen but not the post.

Cody Ceci was then sprung on a short breakaway but couldn’t get around the Dane.

That early pressure paid off as Zach Hyman tipped a point shot from Tyson Barrie on the game’s first powerplay. The Oilers score first for the first time this season—1-0 Oilers.

That would be how the period would end. The Hurricanes got close, with a post and a few very good looks on net, but it wasn’t enough for the equalizer.

Second Period:

The middle frame didn’t start as good as the first for Edmonton.

Evgeny Svechnikov ripped a wicked snapshot that beat Jack Campbell clean. Tie game, just over a minute in.

Edmonton didn’t let this deflate them. Despite Leon Draisaitl taking a slashing penalty, Nugent-Hopkins fed Ryan McLeod on a two-on-one who then beat Andersen through the five-hole. Oilers regain the lead at 2-1.

Evander Kane added to that lead a second later after being sprung on a breakaway by Connor McDavid. Oilers feeling it and have some insurance at 3-1.

Campbell then turned in his best sequence of the season so far. He absolutely robbed Jesper Kotkaniemi on a sprawling side-to-side save to bail out his defence.

They couldn’t keep the Hurricanes completely off the board. It was once again Svechnikov who came in on the and lasered a shot over Campbell’s blocker. The buffer was down to 3-2.

Oilers head to the third with a one-goal lead.

Third Period:

The Canes scored early in the second, so the Oilers scored early in the third!

After Andersen got caught playing the puck behind the net, Nugent-Hopkins pounced on a loose puck and deposited it into an open net. Oilers regain some insurance at 4-2.

Once again, that insurance didn’t last long. Svechnikov was red hot as he completed the hat trick with another quick shot. 4-3 with plenty of time left to play.

That didn’t stun Edmonton. Carolina made the mistake of giving the Oilers a powerplay and Leon Draisaitl made them pay. From his patented spot, it was 5-3.

Like clockwork, the Hurricanes found a way to respond. Martin Necas made it 5-4 with a powerplay goal on a give-and-go play.

The Canes mounted a late-game push but an empty netter sealed the deal for the Oilers.

Oilers win this one 6-4.

Takeaways: