GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers vs. Carolina Hurricanes

Carolina Hurricanes (3-0-0)

20 Oct 2022

Rogers Place

7 PM MT

TV: Sportsnet West

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Canes Country

Oilers will host the 3-0 Hurricanes as they look to get back in the win column for the first time since opening night.

No morning skate but sense these will be lines to start.

Kane-McDavid-Yamamoto

RNH-Draisaitl-Hyman

Foegele-McLeod-Puljujarvi

Shore-Ryan



Holloway out and 7 Dmen.#Oilers #Hurricanes — Jason Gregor (@JasonGregor) October 20, 2022

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR

BACK IN FLESH: Jack Campbell needs a bounce back game after being pulled ten minutes into Edmonton’s loss to Calgary. I know, I know, you can’t light up Campbell alone for Edmonton’s first period against Calgary on Saturday night, but Jack Campbell will tell you that he needs to be better. Two games into his Oilers career and he’s hitting just above an .850 SV%. Can he get a full sixty minutes in?

Jack Campbell needs a bounce back game after being pulled ten minutes into Edmonton’s loss to Calgary. I know, I know, you can’t light up Campbell alone for Edmonton’s first period against Calgary on Saturday night, but Jack Campbell will tell you that he needs to be better. Two games into his Oilers career and he’s hitting just above an .850 SV%. Can he get a full sixty minutes in? I CAN’T DRIVE 55: Dylan Holloway will be out of tonight’s game after absorbing a big hit from Buffalo’s Ilya Lyubushkin on Tuesday. He’s currently listed as day-to-day, though this will be something to follow in the coming days. Hoping he’s just shook up a bit, as he did not return to the game after this hit.

Dylan Holloway will be out of tonight’s game after absorbing a big hit from Buffalo’s Ilya Lyubushkin on Tuesday. He’s currently listed as day-to-day, though this will be something to follow in the coming days. Hoping he’s just shook up a bit, as he did not return to the game after this hit. BLENDER ON “WHIP”: The line blender is in full effect with Yamamoto up top and Puljujärvi on the third line with Warren Foegele and Ryan McLeod. Zach Hyman finds himself on a line with RNH and Leon Draisaitl. Will the Oilers open up for a boatload of goals? They’ll face a Hurricanes team backstopped by Frederik Andersen (2-0-0, .964 SV% / 1.00 GAA), who’s coming off a near-perfect game against Seattle.

The Hurricanes are looking to stay perfect on the season, while the Oilers are looking to get back to .500 early on. Let’s all have some fun out there.