Just A Little Off The Top

Just three games remain until the Oilers kick off their regular season on Wednesday, October 12. Edmonton made a handful of cuts today, and there are a few on the list that I was surprised to see.

Among those who have been sent away:

Xavier Bourgault (F) - Oilers’ 2021 top selection played a couple of games after an impressive YoungStars tournament; will look to have a big season in Bakersfield after completing his tenure at Shawinigan. Will hopefully don sweater number 98 in Bakersfield as he did in Junior, I’ll regretfully understand if he does not.

Phil Kemp (D) - Seventh round righty from 2017 draft kept around for a little bit and could be a call-up if the Oilers get down a few righties. His stock (like Michael Kesselring’s) will increase a little if the Oilers move Tyson Barrie between now and the beginning of the season.

Luke Esposito (F) - showed well in Edmonton’s 3-2 shootout win over the Jets last night; on an AHL only deal but would probably be an OK 13th or 14th forward at this juncture of his career

Olivier Rodrigue (G) - second round selection from 2018 split time between Wichita and Bakersfield last season, will be firmly behind Calvin Pickard on the depth chart

Noah Philp (C) - on a one year deal, made some noise this preseason. Had a goal pulled off the board in a game versus Seattle, looked OK in Friday’s loss to Calgary.

Who’s still around?

Tyler Benson. I thought Benson’s number had been pulled for good when the Oilers literally gave away his number to Derrick Brassard, Noted Penalty Killer™ last season. Benson is having himself a camp right now and could make the team in a 12th -14th forward role. Scored a goal in last night’s win over the Jets, which never hurts.

Calvin Pickard. Slated to be the number one goaltender in Bakersfield this season, he’s everything you can ask from a guy in the 3 spot this preseason. Skinner has been lights out this preseason, Pickard would get a shot if one of Skinner or Campbell were unable to go for whatever reason.

Jake Virtanen. Yeah, I don’t know either. Not sure what we’re doing here.

James Hamblin. Can both Hamblin and Benson make the final roster? Hamblin another candidate for that 12th-14th spot. Impressive YoungStars tournament, scored a nice goal against David Rittich of the Jets last week, just 23 years of age, hometown kid.

Dylan Holloway. Just make this guy 3LW already. Heck of a YoungStars tournament, a very good game last night against the Jets. Buy a house already. At least check out the rentals.

Markus Niemeläinen. Physical player who along with Dmitri Samorukov giving Philip Broberg a run for his money toward the main roster. Broberg should be the obvious choice to open the season, the fact that a decent argument can be made for either Niemeläinen or Samorukov on opening night ought to be be eye-opening.

Ryan Murray. Playing both sides on D is a good way to hang around. It helped Kris Russell for what seemed like a decade in Edmonton. Murray looked just fine on his off side in Edmonton’s 2-1 win over the Flames on Friday, there’s a fair chance he gets a ticket to the dance. And then there’s RHD Jason Demers, who is on a PTO and has lasted this long.

Expect a few more cuts after tomorrow night’s game against Vancouver.

Just three more preseason contests to go until they all count for real.