GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers -vs- Buffalo Sabres

Who

Edmonton Oilers (1-1-0)

-vs-

Buffalo Sabres (1-1-0)

Where & When

Tuesday, October 18, 2022

Rogers Place

Edmonton, AB, CA

7:00 PM MST

Watch & Listen

TV - Sportsnet

Radio - 630 CHED

The Edmonton Oilers are back in action tonight as they play host to the visiting Buffalo Sabres in what is sure to be a real hockey game.

Edmonton is still licking their wounds after a tough loss against their rival Calgary Flames on Saturday night. Buffalo are coming off a tough loss to the Florida Panthers.

The Oilers are set to give local lad Stuart Skinner his first start of the season after a sterling relief performance on the weekend in which he stopped 31 of 31. Buffalo also has a goalie.

Markus Niemelainen has been recalled and looks likely to make his season debut tonight as Edmonton’s seventh defenseman. Devin Shore will return to the lineup as well, while Brad Malone has been reassigned to Bakersfield.

Edmonton Lineup

Lineup most likely for 11-7:

Kane-McDavid-Yamamoto

Hyman-Draisaitl-Puljujarvi

Holloway-RNH-Foegele

Shore-McLeod



Nurse-Ceci

Kulak-Barrie

Murray-Bouchard

Niemelainen



Skinner starts in goal. — Jason Gregor (@JasonGregor) October 18, 2022

Buffalo Lineup

Sabres' lineup in Edmonton:

Skinner-Thompson-Tuch

Hinostroza-Cozens-Peterka

Asplund-Mittelstadt-Olofsson

Okposo-Girgensons-Krebs



Dahlin-Samuelsson

Power-Jokiharju

Bryson-Lyubushkin

Comrie in goal — Lance Lysowski (@LLysowski) October 19, 2022

LFG then.