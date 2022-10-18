GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers -vs- Buffalo Sabres

Who
Edmonton Oilers (1-1-0)
-vs-
Buffalo Sabres (1-1-0)
Where & When
Tuesday, October 18, 2022
Rogers Place
Edmonton, AB, CA
7:00 PM MST
Watch & Listen
TV - Sportsnet
Radio - 630 CHED
SBN Counterpart: Die By The Blade
The Edmonton Oilers are back in action tonight as they play host to the visiting Buffalo Sabres in what is sure to be a real hockey game.
Edmonton is still licking their wounds after a tough loss against their rival Calgary Flames on Saturday night. Buffalo are coming off a tough loss to the Florida Panthers.
The Oilers are set to give local lad Stuart Skinner his first start of the season after a sterling relief performance on the weekend in which he stopped 31 of 31. Buffalo also has a goalie.
Markus Niemelainen has been recalled and looks likely to make his season debut tonight as Edmonton’s seventh defenseman. Devin Shore will return to the lineup as well, while Brad Malone has been reassigned to Bakersfield.
Edmonton Lineup
Lineup most likely for 11-7:— Jason Gregor (@JasonGregor) October 18, 2022
Kane-McDavid-Yamamoto
Hyman-Draisaitl-Puljujarvi
Holloway-RNH-Foegele
Shore-McLeod
Nurse-Ceci
Kulak-Barrie
Murray-Bouchard
Niemelainen
Skinner starts in goal.
Buffalo Lineup
Sabres' lineup in Edmonton:— Lance Lysowski (@LLysowski) October 19, 2022
Skinner-Thompson-Tuch
Hinostroza-Cozens-Peterka
Asplund-Mittelstadt-Olofsson
Okposo-Girgensons-Krebs
Dahlin-Samuelsson
Power-Jokiharju
Bryson-Lyubushkin
Comrie in goal
LFG then.
