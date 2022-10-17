I TURN TO STU: Skinner Set To Start Versus Sabres

The Oilers will turn to ‘Stu’ when they host the Buffalo Sabres tomorrow night.

Skinner will be making his first start of the young season when Edmonton hosts Buffalo at 7 PM on Monday. He found himself in action on Saturday after the Oilers went down by a 4-1 just ten minutes into the first period against the Flames. Skinner turned aside all 31 shots that were tossed his way, earning tomorrow’s start.

I like Stuart Skinner, and believe that he can spell Jack Campbell for a game or two. I’m not sure I saw it coming this early in the season, but credit to Skinner for coming into Saturday night’s game and helping make a game of it. The Edmontonian has played mostly well in his limited NHL career, which was all of 14 games prior to Saturday night’s injection into the active lineup. The third round selection in Edmonton’s 2017 NHL Entry Draft, Skinner will be looking to earn his eighth career win tomorrow night. The Sabres are a good test for Skinner and the Oilers, who will be looking to bounce back after a disappointing loss over the weekend.