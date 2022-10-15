GAME THREAD: Battle of Alberta

Battle of Alberta

15 Oct 2022

Rogers Place

8 PM MT

TV: CBC

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Matchsticks and Gasoline

The Oilers and Flames are ready to clash in a very early season Battle of Alberta. Both Edmonton and Calgary were victorious in their season openers. Edmonton roared back after going down 3-0 to the Canucks on Wednesday, while the Flames knocked off the Avalanche on Thursday to get things started for them. Both teams will meet tonight at Rogers Place. Who will emerge with two points?

Nobody likes the Calgary Flames, though they return to Rogers Place with a retooled roster. Gone are Matthew Tkachuk and Johnny Gaudreau, say hello to Jonathan Huberdeau, Nazem Kadri and Mackenzie Weegar. Are these additions enough to give the Oilers fits?

Oilers vs Calgary:



Hyman-McDavid-Puljujarvi

Kane-Draisaitl-Yamamoto

Holloway-RNH-Foegele

Malone-McLeod-Ryan



Nurse-Ceci

Kulak-Barrie

Murray-Bouchard



Campbell — Bob Stauffer (@Bob_Stauffer) October 15, 2022

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR

Will Kailer Yamamoto and Warren Foegele be in the lineup tonight? Both players were held from the lineup prior to Wednesday’s win over the Canucks. The top six would get a jolt should Yamamoto return tonight.

The Flames will be starting goaltender Daniel Vladar instead of Jacob Markstrom, who is said to be out with an illness. Vladar finished with a 13-6-2 record and a .906 SV% in 2021-22, the Oilers could make it very interesting if they get to him early.

Officiating was on the creative side in Edmonton’s 5-3 win over Vancouver this past Wednesday. The Oilers found themselves shorthanded eight times on Wednesday; they survived seven of those opportunities. The Oilers simply can’t afford to find themselves on the wrong side of the power play eight times against Calgary. Can they tighten it up?

Tonight’s matchup against the Flames is the first game of meaning between the clubs since the Oilers defeated Calgary in the second round of last year’s playoffs. A win will put the Oilers on top of the division alongside the Golden Knights in this young season.