2022-23 SEASON OPENER GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers vs. Vancouver Canucks

Edmonton Oilers (0-0-0)
Vancouver Canucks (0-0-0)
Season Opener
12 Oct 2022
Rogers Place
8 PM MT
TV: Sportsnet
Radio: 630 CHED
SB Nation Opponent: Nucks Misconduct
The Oilers begin their 2022-23 campaign at home against their division rival. Can the Oilers get ahead early? Will the Canucks be a roadblock? Let’s get to it.
Game 1:— Jack Michaels (@EdmontonJack) October 13, 2022
Kane-McDavid-Puljujarvi
Holloway-Draisaitl-Hyman
McLeod-RNH-Ryan
Malone-Shore
Nurse-Ceci
Murray-Bouchard
Kulak-Barrie
Campbell
*17 skaters pic.twitter.com/zza6yGtnN8
THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR
- Connor McDavid scored a boatload of points last season, he’ll look to score a boatload of points this season as well. The four time Art Ross winner led the league with 123 points in 2021-22, he’ll look to get off to a hot start tonight against the Canucks.
- Dylan Holloway will start on the second line with Leon Draisaitl and Zach Hyman. Holloway had a beauty of a preseason, and he’ll look to carry that into the first game of the regular season on a line with two very talented linemates.
- It’s the first regular season game for new Oilers goaltender Jack Campbell. Campbell put together a stellar win-loss record with the Maple Leafs in 2021-22, he’ll look to make a big debut with his new club tonight.
The Oilers look to put the Canucks on notice early. Can they pick up two points in their season debut tonight?
