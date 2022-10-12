2022-23 SEASON OPENER GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers vs. Vancouver Canucks

Season Opener

12 Oct 2022

Rogers Place

8 PM MT

TV: Sportsnet

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Nucks Misconduct

The Oilers begin their 2022-23 campaign at home against their division rival. Can the Oilers get ahead early? Will the Canucks be a roadblock? Let’s get to it.

Game 1:



Kane-McDavid-Puljujarvi

Holloway-Draisaitl-Hyman

McLeod-RNH-Ryan

Malone-Shore



Nurse-Ceci

Murray-Bouchard

Kulak-Barrie



Campbell

*17 skaters pic.twitter.com/zza6yGtnN8 — Jack Michaels (@EdmontonJack) October 13, 2022

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR

Connor McDavid scored a boatload of points last season, he’ll look to score a boatload of points this season as well. The four time Art Ross winner led the league with 123 points in 2021-22, he’ll look to get off to a hot start tonight against the Canucks.

Dylan Holloway will start on the second line with Leon Draisaitl and Zach Hyman. Holloway had a beauty of a preseason, and he’ll look to carry that into the first game of the regular season on a line with two very talented linemates.

It’s the first regular season game for new Oilers goaltender Jack Campbell. Campbell put together a stellar win-loss record with the Maple Leafs in 2021-22, he’ll look to make a big debut with his new club tonight.

The Oilers look to put the Canucks on notice early. Can they pick up two points in their season debut tonight?