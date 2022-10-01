(PRESEASON) GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers @ Winnipeg Jets

Who

Edmonton Oilers (2-2-0)*

-vs-

Winnipeg Jets (2-1-0)*

Where & When

Saturday, October 1, 2022

Canada Life Centre

Winnipeg, MB, CA

6:00 PM MST

Watch & Listen

TV - TSN Jets (if you’re not blacked out)

Stream - Youtube

Radio - 630 CHED

SBN Counterpart: Arctic Ice Hockey

The Edmonton Oilers are in Winnipeg tonight to continue their preseason schedule against a Winnipeg Jets outfit they found some success against a few games back. Both teams’ lineups will likely be remarkably different this evening as rosters begin to trim down toward the 21-23 players they’ll eventually be starting their seasons with.

Edmonton is fresh off a narrow victory over a mostly underpowered Flames side just last night, while Winnipeg still exists and I’m sure are doing great for themselves.

Edmonton’s largest guns made their preseason debuts last night on home ice, but don’t expect the Oilers to run it back in similar fashion as they aim to get one last look at a few guys who will likely see their NHL seasons come to an end in the next few days.

Update — here is tonight’s lineup for the Oilers:

Oilers at Winnipeg:



Holloway-Malone-Puljujarvi

Janmark-Shore-Ryan

Benson-Hamblin-Virtanen

Esposito-McKegg-Bourgault

Philp



Broberg-Demers

Niemelainen-Kesselring

Samorukov-Kemp

Peters



Skinner

Pickard — Bob Stauffer (@Bob_Stauffer) October 1, 2022

I’m expecting things from the top line of Dylan Holloway, Brad Malone, and Jesse Puljujarvi. I’m expecting Jake Virtanen to be on the next bus to out of here.

Meanwhile, it looks like the Jets will be bringing something like a half an NHL lineup with them to the Canada Life Centre this evening as well. They will also be backstopped by the often excellent Connor Hellebuyck:

#NHLJets line combos and D pairs:



Perfetti-Dubois-Wheeler

Maenalanen-Lowry-Appleton

Reichel-Gustafsson-Lambert

Harkins-Toninato-Stenlund



Dillon-Pionk

Stanley-Schmidt

Heinola-Samberg



Hellebuyck expected to start in goal vs #Oilers tonight



Rittich to back up. — Ken Wiebe (@WiebesWorld) October 1, 2022

So, there’s that. Puck drop is slated for a shade after 6:00PM MST. Enjoy. Can’t wait for these games to be over with.