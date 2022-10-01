 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

(PRESEASON) GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers @ Winnipeg Jets

Edmonton looks to get a few more reps in as world’s longest batting practice continues tonight in Winnipeg.

By flarwick
/ new
NHL: Preseason-Winnipeg Jets at Edmonton Oilers
Lord, I was born a Hamblin man.
Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

Who

Edmonton Oilers (2-2-0)*

-vs-

Winnipeg Jets (2-1-0)*

Where & When

Saturday, October 1, 2022

Canada Life Centre

Winnipeg, MB, CA

6:00 PM MST

Watch & Listen

TV - TSN Jets (if you’re not blacked out)

Stream - Youtube

Radio - 630 CHED

SBN Counterpart: Arctic Ice Hockey

The Edmonton Oilers are in Winnipeg tonight to continue their preseason schedule against a Winnipeg Jets outfit they found some success against a few games back. Both teams’ lineups will likely be remarkably different this evening as rosters begin to trim down toward the 21-23 players they’ll eventually be starting their seasons with.

Edmonton is fresh off a narrow victory over a mostly underpowered Flames side just last night, while Winnipeg still exists and I’m sure are doing great for themselves.

Edmonton’s largest guns made their preseason debuts last night on home ice, but don’t expect the Oilers to run it back in similar fashion as they aim to get one last look at a few guys who will likely see their NHL seasons come to an end in the next few days.

Update — here is tonight’s lineup for the Oilers:

I’m expecting things from the top line of Dylan Holloway, Brad Malone, and Jesse Puljujarvi. I’m expecting Jake Virtanen to be on the next bus to out of here.

Meanwhile, it looks like the Jets will be bringing something like a half an NHL lineup with them to the Canada Life Centre this evening as well. They will also be backstopped by the often excellent Connor Hellebuyck:

So, there’s that. Puck drop is slated for a shade after 6:00PM MST. Enjoy. Can’t wait for these games to be over with.

More From The Copper & Blue

Loading comments...