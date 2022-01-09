Monday’s Oilers / Senators Game Rescheduled For Saturday, January 15th

Originally scheduled for tomorrow, the Oilers and Senators game has been postponed to January 15th due to Covid-19 cases among the Oilers.

Two additional cases (Warren Foegele, Tyler Benson) were announced today. Add this to yesterday’s five cases, add those to the ones that happened in the middle of last week, and you’ve got yourself a few extra days between games.

The Oilers have no games between now and January 15th, when they’ll host the Senators at home. They’ll host the Blackhawks on the 18th if nothing else wacky happens between now and then.

Six days without a game gives the Oilers organization plenty of time to do assess things, perhaps make a change here and there if they see fit. Can anyone think of anything that needs a little changing? Nothing major. You know. Perfectly reasonable changes. Maybe a call-up, maybe a management change, nothing too big.

The Oilers will look to get back in the win column on Saturday after a road trip that saw them finish 0-3-2. Now sitting in sixth place in the Pacific Division they’ll need to string together a few wins in order to supplant the San Jose Sharks and the LA Kings.