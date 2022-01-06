Hot Links: Thursday, January 6

Morning, folks.

Well, the long night is upon us. Edmonton plays once between now and January 20. Fortunately, it’s got the makings of a get right game as they take their talents to Ottawa for a game against the Senators on Monday. Keen observers will recall the Oilers going perfect against them last season, and Ottawa appears to be still bad enough this season that Edmonton, despite their recent and obvious and soul-crushingly depressing struggles, should remain favorites.

Of course, a lot can change in four days. Maybe Connor McDavid doesn’t test his way out of COVID-19 protocol. Maybe Dave Tippett’s still the coach. Maybe Mike Babcock is. Maybe Ken Holland trades Kailer Yamamoto or a first-round pick for Ben Chiarot. Maybe Bob Nicholson resigns in disgrace? Who knows?

Speaking of Dave Tippett, how about his reliability in terms of going to bat for his pal, his chum, his buddy Mike Smith — who scored on his own net last night and was inexplicably beat by a clear-sight wrist shot from 40’ away on the GWG — one game after taking a public dump on Mikko Koskinen’s chest? How’s that for leadership?

Oh, and how about playing JP ~13 minutes last night? How about throwing Zack Kassian over the boards with the net empty instead of JP? You know, arguably the worst winger on the team in favor of the second-best forward dressed last night? How’s that for good coaching?

Speaking of Ken Holland, how can anyone defend this man? The Oilers are 5th in the division, and outside of the top eight teams in the West by points percentage as of this morning. Given their long hiatus, it seems likely they’ll slip even further by month end. How can anyone be happy to watch this man mail in another year of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl’s primes? How can anyone stand for this?

As for Bob Nicholson, well, there’s a man who needs to serve jail time for his handling of this organization. Pure, abject failure. A criminal waste of resources. At least he got his wife that book deal.

GAME RECAP: Toronto 4, Edmonton 2 (Copper and Blue)

GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers @ Toronto Maple Leafs (Copper and Blue)

Hot Links: Wednesday, January 5 (Copper and Blue)

The SuperFan Podcast – Episode 35 – Weebo (@OilersPain) (Copper and Blue)

GAME RECAP: Rangers Topple Oilers 4-1 (Copper and Blue)

Alberta Bound (LT)

The Day After: Toronto Maple Leafs 4 – Edmonton Oilers 2 — Don’t Let Your Eyes Deceive You… (ON)

Draisaitl Ensures Oilers Haven’t Given Up: ‘We’re Not Quitting On Anyone’ (TS)

Oilers Put Up Determined Effort But Lose Fifth Straight Falling To Maple Leafs (ES)

Another January Home Game Postponed For The Edmonton Oilers (ON)

Mikko Koskinen Responds To Dave Tippett’s Comments: “It’s Not Nice Being Thrown Under The Bus” (ON)

Is A Coaching Change On The Horizon For The Oilers? Reports Are Mixed About Dave Tippett’s Future (ON)

Without Connor McDavid, Oilers’ Issues Come Further Into Focus. Will This Be Another Lost Season? (TA)

It’s Easy To Blame Mikko Koskinen, But He Isn’t Oilers’ Biggest Summer Mistake Or Even Their Most Pressing Problem (TA)