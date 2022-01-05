 clock menu more-arrow no yes

GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers @ Toronto Maple Leafs

Oilers missing some key pieces as they try to salvage a win on this road trip

By Jeff Chapman
/ new
NHL: Edmonton Oilers at New York Islanders Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Edmonton Oilers (18-13-2), 4th, Pacific

Toronto Maple Leafs (21-8-2, 3rd, Atlantic)

5 January 2022

Scotiabank Arena

5 PM MT

TV: Sportsnet

Radio: 630 CHED

The Oilers are in Toronto looking to salvage one win on this five game road trip. They’ll need to do it without some key pieces in the lineup, who are missing due to Covid protocols. Can the Oilers get back on track?

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR

  • MISSING PERSONS: The Oilers are without some heavy hitters tonight. The silver lining in that is some new line combos, hopefully one will gel. Looking at Foegele-Draisaitl-Yamamoto up top. Time to shine.
  • WORDS: Dave Tippett had some choice words about Mikko Koskinen following Monday’s 4-1 loss to the Rangers. Mike Smith is back in tonight after missing the last two games after suffering an injury Friday at New Jersey. Can Smith put together sixty minutes for a win?
  • DESTINATION UNKNOWN: Tensions are high. Dave Tippett is 0-8-2 in his last ten games behind the bench for the Oilers. The Oilers are one point ahead of the fifth place LA Kings in the Pacific Division. A win would help silence some criticism in the City of Champions. A loss?

