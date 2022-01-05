GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers @ Toronto Maple Leafs

Edmonton Oilers (18-13-2), 4th, Pacific
Toronto Maple Leafs (21-8-2, 3rd, Atlantic)
5 January 2022
Scotiabank Arena
5 PM MT
TV: Sportsnet
Radio: 630 CHED
The Oilers are in Toronto looking to salvage one win on this five game road trip. They’ll need to do it without some key pieces in the lineup, who are missing due to Covid protocols. Can the Oilers get back on track?
Foegele-Draisaitl-Yamamoto— Bob Stauffer (@Bob_Stauffer) January 5, 2022
Hyman-McLeod-Puljujarvi
Benson-Shore-Kassian
Perlini-Sceviour-Turris
Nurse-Bouchard
Keith-Ceci
Lagesson-Koekkoek
Smith
THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR
- MISSING PERSONS: The Oilers are without some heavy hitters tonight. The silver lining in that is some new line combos, hopefully one will gel. Looking at Foegele-Draisaitl-Yamamoto up top. Time to shine.
- WORDS: Dave Tippett had some choice words about Mikko Koskinen following Monday’s 4-1 loss to the Rangers. Mike Smith is back in tonight after missing the last two games after suffering an injury Friday at New Jersey. Can Smith put together sixty minutes for a win?
- DESTINATION UNKNOWN: Tensions are high. Dave Tippett is 0-8-2 in his last ten games behind the bench for the Oilers. The Oilers are one point ahead of the fifth place LA Kings in the Pacific Division. A win would help silence some criticism in the City of Champions. A loss?
