Hot Links: Wednesday, January 5

Morning, folks!

Well, it’s GAMEDAY, but before you get too excited:

EDM coach Dave Tippett says Connor McDavid and Derek Ryan have tested positive for COVID…will be re-tested. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) January 4, 2022

Connor McDavid’s likely missing out tonight. That doesn’t bode well for “our heroes”.

Mikko Koskinen had this to say in response to Dave Tippett’s absolute cowardice at the post-game press conference:

Mikko Koskinen on critics from Tippett, media: ”It’s not nice being thrown under the bus. I have to be better but at the same time we scored 7 goals in my last 6 losses. I can’t score goals.” #LetsGoOilers #NHL https://t.co/GGxX8EKJnI — Tommi Seppälä (@TommiSeppala) January 5, 2022

Yeah. Things are bad in Edmonton. The Oilers have a long, long break coming up after this one so expect the team to be dissected and re-dissected over and over by a bunch of different sources — and a bunch of different conclusions as to what’s going on and what needs to happen. But the bottom line is this:

Fire everyone from Bob Nicholson down.

Keep yourselves tuned in for our GAMEDAY coverage throughout the day. It’ll be the last one for a little bit, so you’d better get your fix while you can.

(Oh, and by the way — Mikko Koskinen has been fine this season, saving two less goals than he was expected to. Not great, certainly not the problem. Be skeptical of every article you read — and you will read them — that lays this at his feet. Cowards, everywhere.)

The SuperFan Podcast – Episode 35 – Weebo (@OilersPain) (Copper and Blue)

Rangers Topple Oilers 4-1 (Copper and Blue)

Hot Links: Monday, January 3 (Copper and Blue)

Can You Hear The Drums, Fernando? (Copper and Blue)

Game Notes Oilers @ Maple Leafs: No McDavid (ON)

Oilers Star McDavid Out After Positive COVID Test (ESPN)

OILERS NOTES: McDavid Tests Positive, Tippett Ignores ‘Outside Noise’ (ES)

Edmonton Oilers Have More To Worry About Than Koskinen (ES)

Leafs’ Matthews Returns Negative Test, Could Face McDavid, Oilers On Wednesday (CBC)

Time For A Change (ON)

Born Under Punches (The Heat Goes On) (LT)

Lowetide: Hard-Target Search For The Oilers’ Next Starting Goaltender (TA)