GAME PREVIEW: Edmonton Oilers @ Toronto Maple Leafs

Edmonton Oilers (18-13-2), 4th, Pacific

Toronto Maple Leafs (21-8-2, 3rd, Atlantic)

5 January 2022

Scotiabank Arena

5 PM MT

TV: Sportsnet

Radio: 630 CHED

WHEN IT RAINS

The Oilers are about to close their five game road trip tonight. They’d love a win, as they haven’t had one in their last four games (0-2-2). Their latest installment was a 4-1 loss at Madison Square Garden to the New York Rangers. A poor play by Mikko Koskinen got the Rangers on the board early, the Oilers couldn’t respond other than a goal by Ryan McLeod. The goaltending is rough, the Oilers aren’t scoring enough goals, and it’s been an especially bad stretch of Oilers hockey as of late.

Edmonton will look to put the brakes on their four game skid with a visit to Toronto tonight. Can the Oilers put the brakes on their skid?

Let’s go to the tape.

THE LEAFS ARE SAYING

“It was an impressive game from the boys in front of me tonight...They were playing super fast, and doing everything that our coaches had talked about. It was a fun time out there and great to be back. The boys were awesome, and it speaks volumes about us. Ottawa had been playing well and are skilled offensively. When you hold them to 23 shots and not a lot of great looks, it’s a credit to the boys in front of me.”

That’s Leafs goaltender Jack Campbell after his club’s 6-0 shutout of the Ottawa Senators on Saturday.

Campbell’s 23 saves earned him his fourth shutout of the year and a scintillating .939 SV%. All things are rolling in the right direction for Jack Campbell. Campbell’s shutout was also Toronto’s third win in a row.

Tonight is Toronto’s first game since their 6-0 win over the Senators back on New Year’s Day. The game originally scheduled for Monday against Carolina was postponed. Will four days off for the Leafs be a disadvantage?

THE OILERS ARE SAYING

“Our goaltending wasn’t very good, and we didn’t get enough pucks to the net to get back in the game...” “It’s a brutal mistake...What are you going to do? Call it what it is. We’re playing well, and it’s a brutal mistake.”

That’s Oilers head coach Dave Tippett after his club’s 4-1 loss to the Rangers on Monday night.

It was a bad outing for Koskinen, but this isn’t the way you want to go about voicing your displeasure. The Oilers aren’t scoring enough goals, and he surely didn’t take a strip off Mike Smith when Smith yielded a six pack in New Jersey.

Ken Holland doesn’t fire his coaches mid-season, but the temperature has got to be getting hot around the collar. The Oilers are 0-8-2 in their last 10 when Dave Tippett is behind the bench.

HAVE SOME OF THIS

Doesn't look like McDavid was on the ice at all this morning. Expecting an update from Tippett shortly. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) January 5, 2022