GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers @ Ottawa Senators

Ottawa Sentors (13-21-4, 7th, Atlantic)

31 January 2022

Canadian Tire Centre

530 PM MT

TV: Sportsnet West

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Silver Seven

The Oilers are in Ottawa to face the Senators tonight. The Oilers would love to score many goals, early and often. A win tonight would get the Oilers closer to a playoff position, it would also be some sweet payback for an ugly loss at home just a couple weeks back.

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR

After a night off in Montréal, Mikko Koskinen is back in net for the Oilers. Koskinen’s on a little roll as of late, turning aside 90 of 97 shots over his last three games. A win tonight will give him 16 on the season.

Other than Koskinen, expect the Oilers to run with the same lines they did in Montréal. My eyes are on line 3 with a Nugent-Hopkins / Hyman duo. Can that line create some offence with Zack Kassian?

Tyson Barrie is expected to be out at least one more game, so look for Evan Bouchard on the first power play line once again. Barrie might be out until after the All Star Game; will Bouchard retain his spot on the power play when Barrie returns?

Let’s do it.