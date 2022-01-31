GAME PREVIEW: Edmonton Oilers @ Ottawa Senators

Ottawa Sentors (13-21-4, 7th, Atlantic)

31 January 2022

Canadian Tire Centre

530 PM MT

TV: Sportsnet West

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Silver Seven

FOUR IN A ROW

The Oilers are winners of four in a row after defeating a depleted Habs squad on Saturday by a 7-2 score. The story? The third line. Zach Hyman picked up a pair of goals and an assist in Edmonton’s win, Nugent-Hopkins had a goal, even Zack Kassian picked up an assist in the win. Stuart Skinner had just 23 shots to contend with, he picked up his fifth win of the season. Evander Kane scored in his debut. The Canadiens looked like a club that had eight wins in half a season, and the Oilers escaped the Bell Centre with two easy points.

Oilers look to settle some unfinished business with Ottawa this evening as they look for five straight wins. Can they avenge a dreadful loss suffered in Edmonton a little more than two weeks ago?

Let’s go to the tape.

“All in all, a pretty good team effort and good to get the first one on a road trip.”

Source

That’s Oilers head coach Dave Tippett after his club’s 7-2 win over the Habs.

All but two Oiler forwards scored at least a point in Edmonton’s 7-2 win over the Habs. The Canadiens (with just eight total wins so far) are ready to hit the fast forward button to the draft.

THE SENATORS ARE SAYING

“You can come up with reasons why you don’t score or come up with different excuses. We had 45 shots and plenty of good looks, so he’s (Ducks goaltender John Gibson) the difference.”

Source

That’s Senators coach D.J. Smith on running into a goaltending wall versus Anaheim. The Ducks defeated the Senators by 2-1 on Saturday night.

Can’t blame this loss on a lack of effort. The Ottawa Senators are not to be trifled with.

HAVE SOME OF THIS

Dave Tippett said he wanted Mike Smith to get a full practice in. He won’t play tomorrow. Tyson Barrie won’t play tomorrow either. Wednesday in WSH, the last game before the ASG, sounds unlikely, too. — Daniel Nugent-Bowman (@DNBsports) January 30, 2022