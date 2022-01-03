GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers @ New York Rangers

Edmonton Oilers (18-12-2), 4th, Pacific
New York Rangers (21-8-4, 3rd, Metro)
3 January 2022
Madison Square Garden
5 PM MT
TV: Sportsnet
Radio: 630 CHED
SB Nation Opponent: Blueshirt Banter
The Oilers are looking for their first win on this road trip. Currently 0-1-2, the Oilers will try to knock off the Rangers at MSG to give themselves a little breathing room in the Pacific. Can the Oilers come out on top?
Based on lines from Morning Skate (Perlini was a placeholder for McDavid), tonight’s projected lineup:— Tony Brar (@TonyBrarOTV) January 3, 2022
Hyman - McDavid - Puljujarvi
Foegele - Draisaitl - Yamamoto
Shore - McLeod - Turris
Benson - Ryan - Sceviour
Nurse - Bouchard
Keith - Ceci
Koekkoek - Barrie
Koskinen#Oilers
THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR
- Looks like Tippett got the memo on Shore. Warren Foegele gets the Nugent-Hopkins slot on the second line with Leon Draisaitl and Kailer Yamamoto. Shore was on the ice for nearly seventeen minutes on line 2 against the Islanders. Getting Foegele in will be way more complimentary.
- Mikko Koskinen gets his second straight start tonight. Koskinen helped pick up a point in Saturday’s OTL to the Islanders when he turned aside 26 of 29 shots. With Mike Smith currently listed as day-to-day, the Oilers may need to rely more on Koskinen more than they originally planned on.
- The Rangers are without Artemi Panarin, who is out due to Covid protocols. Panarin leads the Rangers with 36 points (10-26-36) in 31 games, can the Oilers expose a hole in the Rangers’ roster?
The Oilers badly need a win here for Dave Tippett. They also need a win for themselves. The Kings are just one point behind the Oilers, and the Oilers need to start creating space no matter how.
