Hot Links: Monday, January 3

Morning, folks!

New year, same shit, am I right? The Oilers are barreling toward the basement after winning just twice in their last 11 games, they have no money to impact the roster in a positive way — they can’t even afford to re-sign Jesse Puljujarvi and Kailer Yamamoto, really — and they’re a loss or two away from falling out of a playoff spot completely.

So much for 9-1-0, hey?

Somehow, the clowns in charge remain in charge in one of those “the men who put us in this position will be the men who drag us out of it” scenarios. It’s all so stupid.

Mark Spector and Co. have started to turn their attention toward the fans over the past couple of days, which is rich. There is very little to like about the Oilers as an organization at present. Connor McDavid being superlatively good, and JP being superlatively likeable, can only take a long-suffering fan so far.

Anyway, Happy New Year!

