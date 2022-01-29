GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers @ Montréal Canadiens

Edmonton Oilers (21-16-2), 6th, Pacific)
Montréal Canadiens (8-27-7, 8th, Atlantic)
29 January 2022
Centre Bell
5 PM MT
TV: CBC
Radio: 630 CHED
SB Nation Opponent: Eyes On The Prize
It took some magic by McDavid and a solid night from Mikko Koskinen to help push the Oilers over the Predators on Thursday night. With a three game win streak on the line, the Oilers will look to make it four with a victory in Montréal tonight.
Kane-McDavid-Yamamoto— Bob Stauffer (@Bob_Stauffer) January 29, 2022
Foegele-Draisaitl-Puljujarvi
Hyman-RNH-Kassian
Shore-McLeod-Ryan
Nurse-Bouchard
Keith-Ceci
Lagesson-Russell
Koekkoek-Barrie
Skinner
Koskinen
THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR
- After three straight victories with Mikko Koskinen in goal, Stuart Skinner will start tonight in Montréal. He’ll look to pick up his fifth win of the season with a solid effort.
- Tonight is Evander Kane’s debut with the Oilers. Kane hasn’t played in a regular season game since the end of last season, he’ll start on the top line with Connor McDavid and Kailer Yamamoto.
- It looks like finally, perhaps, maybe we’ll see Ryan Nugent-Hopkins on the third line with Zach Hyman. Imagine three lines! On the Oilers!
Let’s get at it.
Loading comments...