GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers @ Montréal Canadiens

Montréal Canadiens (8-27-7, 8th, Atlantic)

29 January 2022

Centre Bell

5 PM MT

TV: CBC

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Eyes On The Prize

It took some magic by McDavid and a solid night from Mikko Koskinen to help push the Oilers over the Predators on Thursday night. With a three game win streak on the line, the Oilers will look to make it four with a victory in Montréal tonight.

Kane-McDavid-Yamamoto

Foegele-Draisaitl-Puljujarvi

Hyman-RNH-Kassian

Shore-McLeod-Ryan



Nurse-Bouchard

Keith-Ceci

Lagesson-Russell

Koekkoek-Barrie



Skinner

Koskinen — Bob Stauffer (@Bob_Stauffer) January 29, 2022

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR

After three straight victories with Mikko Koskinen in goal, Stuart Skinner will start tonight in Montréal. He’ll look to pick up his fifth win of the season with a solid effort.

Tonight is Evander Kane’s debut with the Oilers. Kane hasn’t played in a regular season game since the end of last season, he’ll start on the top line with Connor McDavid and Kailer Yamamoto.

It looks like finally, perhaps, maybe we’ll see Ryan Nugent-Hopkins on the third line with Zach Hyman. Imagine three lines! On the Oilers!

Let’s get at it.