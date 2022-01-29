 clock menu more-arrow no yes

GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers @ Montréal Canadiens

Oilers can make it four in a row with a win at the Bell Centre

By Jeff Chapman
NHL: Edmonton Oilers at Seattle Kraken Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

Edmonton Oilers (21-16-2), 6th, Pacific)

Montréal Canadiens (8-27-7, 8th, Atlantic)

29 January 2022

Centre Bell

5 PM MT

TV: CBC

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Eyes On The Prize

It took some magic by McDavid and a solid night from Mikko Koskinen to help push the Oilers over the Predators on Thursday night. With a three game win streak on the line, the Oilers will look to make it four with a victory in Montréal tonight.

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR

  • After three straight victories with Mikko Koskinen in goal, Stuart Skinner will start tonight in Montréal. He’ll look to pick up his fifth win of the season with a solid effort.
  • Tonight is Evander Kane’s debut with the Oilers. Kane hasn’t played in a regular season game since the end of last season, he’ll start on the top line with Connor McDavid and Kailer Yamamoto.
  • It looks like finally, perhaps, maybe we’ll see Ryan Nugent-Hopkins on the third line with Zach Hyman. Imagine three lines! On the Oilers!

Let’s get at it.

