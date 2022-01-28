Connor McDavid’s Shootout Goal: Business As Usual

The Oilers are winners of three straight games. Connor McDavid had a goal in regulation, so did Evan Bouchard. Mikko Koskinen picked up his third straight win with a 28-save performance.

It’s all about the shootout goal for me.

It’s been over six years since Connor McDavid became an Edmonton Oiler. Each time he’s on the ice, there’s a chance you see something new and dangerous. Last night’s shootout goal was no exception.

Juuse Saros is an outstanding NHL goaltender, but McDavid gets him to bite hard when he fakes going to the backhand. As Saros commits to the backhand, McDavid’s got acres of space that just opened up. McDavid doesn’t miss from two feet out.

The goal is jaw-dropping. It would hold up as the eventual game winner as Mikko Koskinen shut the door for all three Nashville shooters. For McDavid, it’s just another day. When he’s not busting through three Blue Jackets, or four Rangers, he’s making top goaltenders look foolish with the flick of a wrist. Remember those three games where McDavid was held without a point? Rear-view mirror. McDavid has put up five points (2-3-5) over his last three games, and that doesn’t include the shootout goal.

It’s just another day in Connor McDavid’s world.