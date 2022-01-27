GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers vs. Nashville Predators

Edmonton Oilers (20-16-2), 6th, Pacific)
Nashville Predators (27-14-3, 2nd, Central)
27 January 2022
Rogers Place
7 PM MT
TV: Sportsnet West
Radio: 630 CHED
SB Nation Opponent: On The Forecheck
Edmonton’s got a two game win streak for the first time in over a month. They’d love to make it three in a row as a tough Predators club is in town tonight. Can the Oilers string three in a row with a win tonight?
Lines and pairings from Oilers morning skate:— Daniel Nugent-Bowman (@DNBsports) January 27, 2022
RNH-McDavid-Yamamoto
Foegele-Draisaitl-Puljujarvi
Hyman-McLeod-Kassian
Shore-Ryan-Sceviour
Nurse-Bouchard
Keith-Ceci
Lagesson-Russell
Koskinen
Skinner
THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR
- HY, MAN: Zach Hyman is back in the lineup for the first time in a week, and he landed on a line with Ryan McLeod and Zack Kassian at the morning skate this morning. What can we expect from this line?
- BOUCHARD: Evan Bouchard played over five minutes out of a possible six power play minutes in Edmonton’s 3-2 overtime win over the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night. With Tyson Barrie out of the lineup, look for Bouchard to remain on the top power play line. He ought to remain there even when Barrie returns.
- KOSKINEN: Mikko Koskinen has turned aside 69 out of 74 shots over the course of Edmonton’s last two games, both wins. Can he keep it up for a third consecutive win tonight?
Oilers will have their hands full with the Predators tonight. Let’s see what they got.
