GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers vs. Nashville Predators

27 January 2022

Rogers Place

7 PM MT

TV: Sportsnet West

Radio: 630 CHED

Edmonton’s got a two game win streak for the first time in over a month. They’d love to make it three in a row as a tough Predators club is in town tonight. Can the Oilers string three in a row with a win tonight?

Lines and pairings from Oilers morning skate:

RNH-McDavid-Yamamoto

Foegele-Draisaitl-Puljujarvi

Hyman-McLeod-Kassian

Shore-Ryan-Sceviour



Nurse-Bouchard

Keith-Ceci

Lagesson-Russell



Koskinen

Skinner — Daniel Nugent-Bowman (@DNBsports) January 27, 2022

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR

HY, MAN: Zach Hyman is back in the lineup for the first time in a week, and he landed on a line with Ryan McLeod and Zack Kassian at the morning skate this morning. What can we expect from this line?

: Evan Bouchard played over five minutes out of a possible six power play minutes in Edmonton’s 3-2 overtime win over the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night. With Tyson Barrie out of the lineup, look for Bouchard to remain on the top power play line. He ought to remain there even when Barrie returns. KOSKINEN: Mikko Koskinen has turned aside 69 out of 74 shots over the course of Edmonton’s last two games, both wins. Can he keep it up for a third consecutive win tonight?

Oilers will have their hands full with the Predators tonight. Let’s see what they got.