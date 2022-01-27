GAME PREVIEW: Edmonton Oilers vs Nashville Predators

27 January 2022

Rogers Place

7 PM MT

TV: Sportsnet West

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: On The Forecheck

MAKE IT TWO

Connor McDavid scored the overtime winner in Vancouver while Mikko Koskinen turned aside 25 of 27 shots to pick up Edmonton’s second win in a row. The Oilers also got markers from Leon Draisaitl and Ryan McLeod in a 50-shot effort against Canucks rookie goaltender Spencer Martin.

Back home in Edmonton, the Oilers look to make it three wins in a row as the Nashville Predators are in town. Can the Oilers grab the lead early in this one?

Let’s go to the tape.

THE OILERS ARE SAYING

“I’ve been a bit snake bit...I feel like I’m getting my chances but I haven’t been able to put one away, so it was nice to be able to contribute.”

Source

That’s Connor McDavid on his recent rash of bad luck, and how things might be changing.

McDavid recently endured three straight games without registering a point, which I believe is something that happened once last year. Hard times. Since then, he’s picked up four points (1-3-4) in his last two games, which brings him to within two points of the league leader and teammate Leon Draisaitl. In other words, things are looking like they’re getting back in order.

THE PREDATORS ARE SAYING

“That shot, it was unbelievable. You can see the determination he had behind that. Skating out, nobody was catching him, and he just wanted to rip on it. There’s not too many players that can do that in this league, and it’s impressive. I don’t know what kind of goal pace he is on, but he’s been huge for us.”

Source

That’s Predators defenceman Mattias Ekholm on teammate Filip Forsberg.

Forsberg picked up a goal and an assist in Nashville’s 4-2 win over the Seatle Kraken on Tuesday, he’s hammering out a near 24% shooting percentage.

HAVE SOME OF THIS

Let’s watch a goal.

Thought McLeod might have had a chance to start alongside McDavid based on Monday’s practice lines, but back to the third line he went. Didn’t matter so much for him, he picked up his fifth goal of the season on a goal that Spencer Martin would probably tell you he should have saved.

Lines and pairings from Oilers morning skate:

RNH-McDavid-Yamamoto

Foegele-Draisaitl-Puljujarvi

Hyman-McLeod-Kassian

Shore-Ryan-Sceviour



Nurse-Bouchard

Keith-Ceci

Lagesson-Russell



Koskinen

Skinner — Daniel Nugent-Bowman (@DNBsports) January 27, 2022