GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers @ Vancouver Canucks

25 January 2022

Rogers Arena

8 PM MT

TV: Sportsnet

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Nucks Misconduct

The Oilers picked up their first win in over a month when they picked up two points in Saturday’s Battle of Alberta. The Oilers look to keep it rolling with a visit to Vancouver tonight. Can the Oilers pick up two more points tonight?

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR

EDM @ VAN:



RNH-McDavid-Yamamoto

Foegele-Draisaitl-Puljujarvi

Perlini-McLeod-Kassian

Shore-Ryan-Sceviour



Nurse-Bouchard

Keith-Ceci

Russell-Koekkoek



Koskinen — Bob Stauffer (@Bob_Stauffer) January 26, 2022

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins makes his return after missing the last six games due to injury and is on the top line with McDavid and Yamamoto. Up until about ten minutes ago, it looked like he might have been at 3C. Can he make a mark on the scoresheet tonight?

Mikko Koskinen gets another start after his 44 save performance in Saturday’s 5-3 win over the Flames. He’ll look for another solid sixty minutes, he faces Vancouver’s Spencer Martin.

With Tyson Barrie out tonight, Evan Bouchard ought to get another crack at the top power play line. He scored two goals on the power play against the Flames, it’ll be exciting to see what he can do should Edmonton get on the power play tonight.

Let’s all have fun out there tonight.