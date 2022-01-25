GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers @ Vancouver Canucks

Edmonton Oilers (19-16-2), 6th, Pacific)
Vancouver Canucks (18-19-4, 7th, Pacific)
25 January 2022
Rogers Arena
8 PM MT
TV: Sportsnet
Radio: 630 CHED
SB Nation Opponent: Nucks Misconduct
The Oilers picked up their first win in over a month when they picked up two points in Saturday’s Battle of Alberta. The Oilers look to keep it rolling with a visit to Vancouver tonight. Can the Oilers pick up two more points tonight?
THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR
RNH-McDavid-Yamamoto
Foegele-Draisaitl-Puljujarvi
Perlini-McLeod-Kassian
Shore-Ryan-Sceviour
Nurse-Bouchard
Keith-Ceci
Russell-Koekkoek
Koskinen
- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins makes his return after missing the last six games due to injury and is on the top line with McDavid and Yamamoto. Up until about ten minutes ago, it looked like he might have been at 3C. Can he make a mark on the scoresheet tonight?
- Mikko Koskinen gets another start after his 44 save performance in Saturday’s 5-3 win over the Flames. He’ll look for another solid sixty minutes, he faces Vancouver’s Spencer Martin.
- With Tyson Barrie out tonight, Evan Bouchard ought to get another crack at the top power play line. He scored two goals on the power play against the Flames, it’ll be exciting to see what he can do should Edmonton get on the power play tonight.
Let’s all have fun out there tonight.
