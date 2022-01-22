Oilers Come From Behind To Trip Up Flames 5-3

The Oilers won tonight.

December 18th was the last time we could say such a thing. The Oilers won tonight, and they came from behind to do so. Mikko Koskinen was stellar in net as he turned aside 44 of 47 Calgary shots. Evan Bouchard had a pair of goals on the power play, and it was Leon Draisaitl who scored the game winner. Just for fun, he’d score an empty netter as time expired.

It’s fun winning a game. Gives you that tingly feeling inside. Let’s talk about it.

This game is likely Mikko Koskinen’s best game of the season so far. Koskinen settled down after allowing two goals in the first period to end up with 44 saves on 47 shots. He picks up his 13th win of the season, his first win since December 1st.

Tyson Barrie was out with a lower body injury and and upper body injury tonight. Enter Evan Bouchard, who picked up a pair of goals while on the power play. Bouchard looks like a natural on the power play, he ought to spend some big minutes there for the time being.

It was Brendan Perlini who broke a 2-2 tie late in the second. Perlini had started on a line with Connor McDavid, but he ended up on the fourth line before the end of the first period. Never mind all of that. Perlini’s goal came in less than nine total minutes of ice time. Efficient.