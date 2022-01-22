GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers vs. Calgary Flames

22 January 2022

Rogers Place

8 PM MT

TV: CBC

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Matchsticks and Gasoline

One of these two clubs is going to emerge from tonight’s carnage with two points. The Flames were on a four game losing streak until they picked up a win against Florida on Thursday. The Oilers have won exactly two games in their last fifteen. Somebody will emerge victorious from this Battle of Alberta. Will it be the Oilers?

Oilers at morning skate:



Perlini-McDavid-Yamamoto

Foegele-Draisaitl-Puljujarvi

Benson-McLeod-Turris

Shore-Ryan-Sceviour



Nurse-Bouchard

Keith-Ceci

Russell-Koekkoek



Koskinen



Barrie not on the ice. — Reid Wilkins (@ReidWilkins) January 22, 2022

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR

The Oilers, uh, need a win. It’s been seven games since they’ve taken two points in any contest, and it’s always in fashion to defeat the Flames in Edmonton. Currently hanging out in seventh place in the Pacific, getting two points against a divisional opponent would be huge for everyone in the dressing room.

Mikko Koskinen will look to put Thursday’s 6-0 loss to the Panthers in the rear view mirror as he’s got a Flames club tonight. Koskinen’s last win dates back to December 1st against the Penguins, he’d no doubt love to shut the door tonight.

Tyson Barrie is out tonight with the seldom-seen upper and lower body injury diagnosis. Slater Koekkoek will pair with Kris Russell in patch up duty.

Somebody score some goals. I’d prefer some Oilers to score some goals.