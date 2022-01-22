BATTLE OF ALBERTA: Edmonton Oilers vs. Calgary Flames

22 January 2022

Rogers Place

8 PM MT

TV: CBC

Radio: 630 CHED

Edmonton suffered an embarrassing loss to the Florida Panthers on Thursday night by a score of 6-0. Oilers had a largely dominant first period when they tallied seventeen shots on net, but ran into Sergei Bobrovsky early and often. The Panthers scored three times on the power play, three times at even strength. The Oilers allowed three goals in the last five minutes of the third period. They looked deflated at the end. You’d think there’d be major shake ups to the lineup, the coaching staff, the general manager, something. But they haven’t happened, at least not yet.

The Oilers host the Calgary Flames in the Battle of Alberta tonight. The Oilers needed a win five weeks ago. The Flames snapped a four game losing streak with a win against the Panthers on Tuesday, they’ve been idle since. Someone’s got to win tonight. Will it be the OIlers tonight?

Let’s go to the tape.

THE OILERS ARE SAYING

“We worked all week and a lot of the game, we worked, we just didn’t get any results for our work. Then we got behind and we got chasing”.

Source

That’s Oilers head coach Dave Tippett after his club’s 6-0 loss to the Florida Panthers on Thursday.

The Oilers got out to a really good start and looked really good in the first period. After that? They got down two goals in the second, then the wheels rolled off. I don’t have the Guide And Record Book™ nearby, but Dave Tippett being 0-12-2 in his last fourteen games behind the bench is comically awful in a year that the Oilers were suppoesd to be “going for it”.

THE FLAMES ARE SAYING

“When the puck goes in you get some more confidence in your game. You want to continue that and obviously I want to produce and I’ve got to keep working at that.”

Source

That’s Flames forward Sean Monahan after his club’s 5-1 win over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday.

Monahan had a power play goal and one at even strength to help put the Flames over the Panthers on Tuesday night.

HAVE SOME OF THIS

Oilers at morning skate:



Perlini-McDavid-Yamamoto

Foegele-Draisaitl-Puljujarvi

Benson-McLeod-Turris

Shore-Ryan-Sceviour



Nurse-Bouchard

Keith-Ceci

Russell-Koekkoek



Koskinen



Barrie not on the ice. — Reid Wilkins (@ReidWilkins) January 22, 2022