BATTLE OF ALBERTA: Edmonton Oilers vs. Calgary Flames

Edmonton Oilers (18-16-2), 7th, Pacific
Calgary Flames (18-11-6, 5th, Atlantic)
22 January 2022
Rogers Place
8 PM MT
TV: CBC
Radio: 630 CHED
SB Nation Opponent: Matchsticks and Gasoline
Edmonton suffered an embarrassing loss to the Florida Panthers on Thursday night by a score of 6-0. Oilers had a largely dominant first period when they tallied seventeen shots on net, but ran into Sergei Bobrovsky early and often. The Panthers scored three times on the power play, three times at even strength. The Oilers allowed three goals in the last five minutes of the third period. They looked deflated at the end. You’d think there’d be major shake ups to the lineup, the coaching staff, the general manager, something. But they haven’t happened, at least not yet.
The Oilers host the Calgary Flames in the Battle of Alberta tonight. The Oilers needed a win five weeks ago. The Flames snapped a four game losing streak with a win against the Panthers on Tuesday, they’ve been idle since. Someone’s got to win tonight. Will it be the OIlers tonight?
Let’s go to the tape.
THE OILERS ARE SAYING
“We worked all week and a lot of the game, we worked, we just didn’t get any results for our work. Then we got behind and we got chasing”.
That’s Oilers head coach Dave Tippett after his club’s 6-0 loss to the Florida Panthers on Thursday.
The Oilers got out to a really good start and looked really good in the first period. After that? They got down two goals in the second, then the wheels rolled off. I don’t have the Guide And Record Book™ nearby, but Dave Tippett being 0-12-2 in his last fourteen games behind the bench is comically awful in a year that the Oilers were suppoesd to be “going for it”.
THE FLAMES ARE SAYING
“When the puck goes in you get some more confidence in your game. You want to continue that and obviously I want to produce and I’ve got to keep working at that.”
That’s Flames forward Sean Monahan after his club’s 5-1 win over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday.
Monahan had a power play goal and one at even strength to help put the Flames over the Panthers on Tuesday night.
HAVE SOME OF THIS
Oilers at morning skate:— Reid Wilkins (@ReidWilkins) January 22, 2022
Perlini-McDavid-Yamamoto
Foegele-Draisaitl-Puljujarvi
Benson-McLeod-Turris
Shore-Ryan-Sceviour
Nurse-Bouchard
Keith-Ceci
Russell-Koekkoek
Koskinen
Barrie not on the ice.
- There’s a lot that’s not working right on the Oilers roster right now, and you will absolutely not be surprised to learn that goal scoring is at the top of the list. Since Edmonton’s win on December 1st against the Penguins, the Oilers have gone 2-10-2 and scored 35 goals. Take away the three games Tippett was away from the bench, and they’ve scored 24 goals in 12, or an average of two goals a game. I don’t care if the goaltender allows two, four, or eight goals a game. If you’re not scoring goals, you’re not winning games.
- If it feels like forever since Connor McDavid has scored a point, it’s because it’s been three weeks since he did. Granted, the Oilers have played in only three games since their loss to the Islanders on New Year’s Day, but three games without a point from Connor McDavid feels like weeks, months, decades.
- I’ve got a sneaky feeling that the Oilers are about to make a move for a goaltender. That’s good for Mikko Koskinen, because he’ll be out of Edmonton if they do. Edmonton put Ryan Nugent-Hopkins on LTIR yesterday which frees up 5.125MM on the cap. Not totally sure what Edmonton’s plans are with that temporary cap relief, but I’d put two chips on a move happening between Sunday and Tuesday that involves a goaltender.
- Expect Koskinen to start tonight for the Oilers (12-8-1, .895 SV% / 3.33 GAA). Ilya Konovalov will back up for Koskinen, though I wouldn’t expect to see him if things get wild. Mike Smith is on IR recovering from a partially torn tendon. For Calgary, expect Jacob Markstrom (13-8-5, .926 SV% / 2.18 GAA / 5 SO).
- With Zach Hyman missing from the lineup on Thursday due to Covid protocol, Brendan Perlini filled in and got some top six time on a line with Connor McDavid and Jesse Puljujärvi. If today’s morning skate holds true, he might get another kick at that can.
