Panthers Blank Oilers 6-0

The Florida Panthers went three-for-five on the power play to help send the Oilers reeling to an embarrassing 6-0 defeat at Rogers Place. Sergei Bobrovsky was a difference maker for the Panthers, turning aside all 40 Oiler shots to pick up his 20th win of the season. The Oilers are now winless in their last seven (0-5-2) and are 2-11-2 in their last fifteen dating back to early December.

The Oilers jumped out to a fast start, but it wouldn’t last after the first. The ice was tilted towards Sergei Bobrovsky nearly the entire first period, as the Oilers put up seventeen shots in the first twenty minutes of play. The Panthers couldn’t get much going, and Bobrovsky kept everything out of the net, including a ten bell save on Jesse Puljujärvi in the dying seconds of the first. Edmonton played a brilliant first period, though they didn’t have anything to show for it on the scoreboard.

It would be a harbinger of things to come.

The Panthers would draw first blood with a power play goal from Alexander Barkov five minutes into the second. Carter Verhaeghe would make it 2-0 just three minutes later. Whatever mojo the Oilers had working for them was fading like an antacid fizzing in a tepid glass. The Oilers would yield four more goals in the third, with three coming in the last five minutes of the game. The Oilers looked utterly deflated in the second half of the third period, something needs to change immediately if they’re going to get back on track anytime soon.

The Panthers were beat up by the Flames by a 5-1 score on Tuesday. They came in ill-tempered and took it to the Oilers after a rocky first period. I’m not going to link six Panther goals to this page, you are free to watch all of them over and over if you’re a masochist. We’re jumping straight to the bullet points on this one.

PANTHERS 6, OILERS 0