GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers vs. Florida Panthers

Edmonton Oilers (18-15-2), 7th, Pacific
Florida Panthers (26-8-5), 2nd Atlantic
20 January 2022
Rogers Place
7 PM MT
TV: Sportsnet
Radio: 630 CHED
SB Nation Opponent: Litter Box Cats
The Florida Panthers visit the Oilers for Edmonton’s first game since January 15th. The Oilers have won exactly two games since December 1st, and zero in over a calendar month. The Panthers are coming off a 5-1 loss to Calgary on Tuesday, and will likely be in a foul mood tonight. Will a hungry Oilers club take two points against an Atlantic division foe?
#Oilers roster moves— Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) January 20, 2022
Zach Hyman & Stuart Skinner have been moved to the non-roster COVID protocol list
Kris Russell has been activated from IR
Ilya Konovalov has been recalled from the taxi squad
Kyle Turris has been removed from COVID protocol#LetsGoOilers
THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR
- IN GOAL: Mike Smith is injured, and Stuart Skinner is in Covid protocol. That brings Mikko Koskinen back to the crease tonight. Koskinen (12-7-1, .900 SV% / 3.19 GAA) will get his first start since January 3rd, a 4-1 loss to the Rangers. He’ll face a tough opponent in the Florida Panthers who are scoring over 4 goals a game on the season.
- TOP SIX FIX? With Zach Hyman out in Covid protocol, Warren Foegele, Connor McDavid and Kailer Yamamoto are expected to be featured on the top line tonight. Brendan Perlini is likely to get a look in the top six along with Leon Draisaitl and Jesse Puljujärvi. The Oilers are averaging just about two goals in their last ten games, can this mix open the floodgates?
- Kris Russell is back from IR. William Lagesson was waived on Tuesday in order to make some room. Lagesson made it to Bakersfield, as Cowboy rides once again.
Hey, let’s all have some fun out there tonight.
