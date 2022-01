Things can’t get much bleaker in Oil Country. The team is coming off an embarrassing 6-4 loss to the Ottawa Senators and find themselves amid their second six-game losing streak in 14 games. The cherry on top: the Oilers are losing ground in the playoff race in year 7 of Connor McDavid’s career.

Preston, Shona, and Gerard try to make sense of how this colossal failure has come to happen and propose what needs to happen in order for things to be corrected.