If You Can Dish It Out, Prepare To Take It Once In A While

Safe to say, the Oilers aren’t having much fun right now.

Since December 1st, they’re mired in a 2-10-2 slump. It’s been eleven straight for coach Dave Tippett without a win. Players aren’t scoring goals, goalies aren’t stopping any. The Oilers aren’t as bad as their recent slide indicates, but they’re not as good as their 16-5 start to the season would lead you to believe.

Yesterday, Brendan Perllni gave an optimistic quote while doing media. Today, Leon Draisaitl was asked about his team’s slide, and he wasn’t giving as much as some would have liked.

Watch Leon Draisaitl get into it with HHOF reporter Jim Matheson #Oilers pic.twitter.com/KsoN8KKqWR — Tim and Friends (@timandfriends) January 18, 2022

Some things to unpack: