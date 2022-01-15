GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers vs. Ottawa Senators

Edmonton Oilers (18-14-2), 6th, Pacific
Ottawa Senators (10-18-2, 7th, Atlantic)
15 January 2022
Rogers Place
8 PM MT
TV: CBC
Radio: 630 CHED
SB Nation Opponent: Silver Seven Sens
The Edmonton Oilers have not won a game since December 18th. Dave Tippett has not been behind the bench for a win since December 1. The Senators aren’t to be taken lightly, as they picked up a win over the Calgary Flames on Thursday night. Can the Oilers take two points and get some mojo working?
THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR
- Stuart Skinner really has a chance to take the ball and run with it here. Called up from Bakersfield yesterday, he’s in the net for Edmonton tonight. With Mike Smith on the shelf for at least a week or two, Skinner has the opportunity to stake a claim to be Edmonton’s top goalie going forward. Let’s start with a win tonight.
- NEW PAIRS: It’s been over a week and there’s some new pairs on defence. Nurse and Ceci will pair together as will Keith and Barrie. To say I’m concerned about the latter more than the former is an understatement.
- GETTING THE BAND BACK TOGETHER: Tippett needs a statement win tonight, and he’s hoping that getting Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl back together on the top line will make it happen. The co-leaders of the NHL’s points race at 53 each, McDavid and Draisaitl would love to score some goals for this Oilers club that’s averaged less than 2 per game over their last eleven.
