GAME PREVIEW: Edmonton Oilers vs. Ottawa Senators

Edmonton Oilers (18-14-2), 6th, Pacific

Ottawa Senators (10-18-2, 7th, Atlantic)

15 January 2022

Rogers Place

8 PM MT

TV: CBC

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Silver Seven Sens

IT’S BEEN TEN DAYS

It’s been ten days since the Oilers played a regular season game. That game was a 4-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs at home. Since then, the Oilers have had players go into Covid protocol, they’ve had players come out of Covid protocol, they’ve had a goalie go back on IR, they’ve had Ken Holland do media in order to answer some questions from media, Evander Kane’s name has popped up all over and Dave Tippett has survived an 0-9-2 run.

That about cover most of it?

The Ottawa Senators are in town to take on the Oilers in a game that the Oilers badly need not only to keep pace in the Pacific, but for their own psyche. Dave Tippett’s last win was over six weeks ago on December 1st. They’d like a win in the worst way possible, can they pick one up against the Senators?

Let’s go to the tape.

THE OILERS ARE SAYING

“Still a question mark...We’ve got a couple of guys that we thought were going to test out of protocol, but as of right now, Koekkoek we thought we’d have yesterday and he’s still not out today. We got Benson and Foegele testing today, and hopefully one of those guys tests out, but we need one of those players to test out to give us an opportunity to have a full lineup tomorrow.”

Source

That’s Oilers head coach Dave Tippett on whether or not he’d be able to ice a full lineup tonight versus Otttawa.

Imagine the luxury of having 12 forwards in an NHL hockey game. We can dream.

THE SENATORS ARE SAYING

“This one feels good for sure...I thought we were pretty dialed in all night, played good Sens hockey. They had their pushes for sure. They’re a good team. We weathered the storm and got the job done. That was probably one of the best games we’ve played all year, I would say.”

Source

That’s Senators goaltender Matt Murray on his club’s 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames on Thursday night.

Murray turned aside 27 shots to pick up his first win of the season. The win is just Ottawa’s tenth of the season.

HAVE SOME OF THIS