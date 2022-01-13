Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl Named To 2022 All Star Team

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl have been named to the 2022 Pacific All-Star team.

McDavid will captain the Pacific Division club as they take the ice on Saturday, February 5th. Both he and Leon Draisaitl are obvious nominees, as they both lead the league in points with 53 each. It will be McDavid’s fifth All-Star appearance, Leon Drasiatil will be appearing in his second contest.

Darnell Nurse is on the Last Men In ballot, which is the part of the All-Star selection that fans can still vote on. You’ll notice that the league doesn’t let fans vote Jon Scott or Rory Fitzpatrick into all star games anymore. That was fun while it lasted.

All Star games are great to include in your career stat line, and they’re fun to watch in an arcade-style hockey way. In no way would I take them seriously, and it’s my opinion you shouldn’t either.

Now let’s take a look at the uniforms.

I get a real Calgary Flames vibe from the white sweater.

The 2022 All Star weekend begins on Thursday, February 3rd and concludes on Sunday, February 6th. The All Star game will take place on Saturday, February 5th at 1 PM MT / 3 PM ET.