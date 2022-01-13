Thumbs Down

no Mike Smith on ice at practice. Uh. oh! — Jim Matheson (@jimmathesonnhl) January 13, 2022

Mike Smith can’t catch a break.

Smith was absent from practice today, and he’ll be out of the lineup for a bit.

Smith is reported to be out for some time due to a tendon tear in his thumb. Jason Gregor reports that Smith injured his thumb in overtime versus New Jersey on December 31st. Smith played against the Leafs six days later, he’s now out for what could be a few weeks. Smith has spent significant time on the IR this season, having played in just six games in 2021-22.

So what’s going on in net?

Mikko Koskinen will likely get the start against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday. Saturday’s game against Ottawa was moved from Monday to Saturday after a Covid outbreak this time last week. Stuart Skinner is awaiting the results of a Covid test, and will likely be recalled if in the clear.

The game will be Edmonton’s first game since January 5, the game Smith last appeared.