GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers @ New York Islanders

1 January 2022

UBS Arena

12 PM MT

TV: Sportsnet

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Lighthouse Hockey

WELCOME 2022

The Oilers picked up one point in New Jersey after a wild 6-5 OT finish. The Oilers were powered by two goal days from both Connor McDavid and Kailer Yamamoto. Devin Shore had a goal to make it 5, but Mike Smith struggled mightily in net. The Oilers finish December with two wins, and they look to flip the script as they head into a new calendar year. Can the OIlers pick up two points against a flailing Islanders club this afternoon?

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR

SHORT MEMORIES: The Oilers have to have short memories after yesterday’s deflating loss in New Jersey. The Oilers picked up five goals and it was not enough. Maybe there’s five more goals for the Oilers today.

Mikko Koskinen will get his first start since December 14th, a loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Koskinen will look to pick up his first win since December 1st, a 32-save effort against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Mat Barzal stormed back into the lineup on Thursday with a three point effort in Buffalo. The Coquitlam, BC native was selected 16th overall in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, and is on pace for more than 70 points season.

The Oilers have really got to start packing away some wins. San Jose is one point away from the Oilers in the standings, though the Oilers have one game in hand.