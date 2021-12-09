GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers vs. Boston Bruins

Edmonton Oilers (16-8-0), 3rd, Pacific
Boston Bruins (12-8-2), 5th, Atlantic
09 December 2021
Rogers Place
7 PM MT
TV: Sportsnet West, Sportsnet Oilers, Sportsnet Pacific, Sportsnet One
Radio: 630 CHED
SB Nation Opponent: Stanley Cup Of Chowder
The Oilers need to win this game. They’re on a three game slide, and the only thing uglier than a three game slide is a four game slide. The Bruins are on the tail end of a back-to-back. Can the Oilers start early, and come out with a win at the end?
Hyman-McDavid-Puljujarvi— Bob Stauffer (@Bob_Stauffer) December 9, 2021
RNH-Draisaitl-Yamamoto
Foegele-McLeod-Kassian
Shore-Ryan-Sceviour
Benson-Turris
Nurse-Bouchard
Russell-Ceci
Niemelainen-Barrie
Lagesson-Broberg
Skinner
Koskinen
THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR
- THE SOUND OF C: Cody Ceci is back in the lineup tonight after missing the last four games while in Covid protocol. To make room for Ceci, Philip Broberg has been assigned to Bakersfield. Ceci will pair with Kris Russell on the second pair tonight.
- STUEY: Stuart Skinner starts for the Oilers tonight. His last game was a week ago against the Kraken, can he lock it down and pick up his third win of the season?
- The Oilers need to win this game tonight to keep pace in the Pacific. Now trailing the Flames and the Ducks in the standings, the Oilers can’t afford to let their losing streak get to four in a row, and they surely can’t do it with Carolina and Toronto coming to town next.
Let’s get it.
