GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers vs. Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins (12-8-2), 5th, Atlantic

09 December 2021

Rogers Place

7 PM MT

TV: Sportsnet West, Sportsnet Oilers, Sportsnet Pacific, Sportsnet One

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Stanley Cup Of Chowder

The Oilers need to win this game. They’re on a three game slide, and the only thing uglier than a three game slide is a four game slide. The Bruins are on the tail end of a back-to-back. Can the Oilers start early, and come out with a win at the end?

Hyman-McDavid-Puljujarvi

RNH-Draisaitl-Yamamoto

Foegele-McLeod-Kassian

Shore-Ryan-Sceviour

Benson-Turris



Nurse-Bouchard

Russell-Ceci

Niemelainen-Barrie

Lagesson-Broberg



Skinner

Koskinen — Bob Stauffer (@Bob_Stauffer) December 9, 2021

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR

THE SOUND OF C : Cody Ceci is back in the lineup tonight after missing the last four games while in Covid protocol. To make room for Ceci, Philip Broberg has been assigned to Bakersfield. Ceci will pair with Kris Russell on the second pair tonight.

Stuart Skinner starts for the Oilers tonight. His last game was a week ago against the Kraken, can he lock it down and pick up his third win of the season? The Oilers need to win this game tonight to keep pace in the Pacific. Now trailing the Flames and the Ducks in the standings, the Oilers can’t afford to let their losing streak get to four in a row, and they surely can’t do it with Carolina and Toronto coming to town next.

Let’s get it.