Cody Ceci Returns To Oilers’ Lineup Tonight Versus Bruins

Cody Ceci is set to return to the lineup tonight versus the Boston Bruins.

Ceci has missed the Oilers’ last four games after entering Covid protocol at the end of November.

The Oilers have gone 1-3 in Ceci’s absence. Clearly, the club needs more C’s.

Ceci was signed to a four year deal this past offseason and has paired most often with Duncan Keith on the second pair, he averages just over twenty minutes a night in ice time. Duncan Keith is missing from the lineup after suffering an upper body injury over two weeks ago in a game versus the Dallas Stars, Ceci is expected to pair with Kris Russell on the second pair tonight.

Stuart Skinner gets the start in the Edmonton net tonight. The Oilers are looking to snap a three game losing streak.

Puck drop is at 7 PM.

Join us for our game thread on the main page beginning at 6:30 tonight.