Lunch Links: Thursday, December 9

Afternoon, folks!

It’s GAMEDAY and, since I’m terrible at this now, Jeff has already posted the GAME PREVIEW to accompany your next work poop. Don’t forget to come back around this evening for our GAME THREAD.

In our latest episode of the C&B Podcast, Preston, Shona and recent UFA pickup Gerard — welcome — dive into the Oilers coach(es) and their relationship to the Oilers’ problems. Definitely worth a listen if you’re like me and your 2021-22 mantra is “PRO-MOTE WOOD-CROFT (clap x5).

The Oilers come into tonight having lost three games in a row, dropping their overall record to 16-8-0 after their blistering 9-1-0 start. Sure, they’ve had some injuries, but I’m not sure any legitimately good team would really sweat the losses of Mike Smith and Duncan Keith in 2021. That they’re prominent figures here suggests a team with some flaws. Super unfortunate, then, that they couldn’t use the ~$30MM in cap space to address some of them this summer.

Edmonton won the last time these two teams met, and the Bruins played last night in Vancouver. The conditions are ripe for Edmonton to get back to its winning ways. Stuart Skinner was in the starter’s net at practice, and Cody Ceci seems likely to reenter the lineup tonight:

Hyman-McDavid-Puljujarvi

RNH-Draisaitl-Yamamoto

Foegele-McLeod-Kassian

Shore-Ryan-Sceviour

Benson-Turris



Nurse-Bouchard

Russell-Ceci

Niemelainen-Barrie

Lagesson-Broberg



Skinner

Koskinen — Bob Stauffer (@Bob_Stauffer) December 9, 2021

LFG.

PODCAST SZN

The Edmonton Oilers have faced their first real adversity of the 2021/22 NHL season. They dropped consecutive games to a couple of struggling teams in Seattle and Los Angelas to see their record fall to 16-7-0. It was the first time all season that they had lost two in a row.

The C&B crew ponders whether or not coaching has anything to do with Edmonton’s struggles to start the game on time. They also give their opinion on the William Lagesson situation and whether or not Broberg should continue to stay in the lineup when Keith comes back from injury!

Cody Ceci Returns To Oilers’ Lineup Tonight Versus Bruins (Copper and Blue)

GAME PREVIEW: Edmonton Oilers vs. Boston Bruins (Copper and Blue)

GAME RECAP: Wild 4, Oilers 1. (Copper and Blue)

GDB 25.0: Is Fatigue A Factor In Oilers PP Outage? (ON)

Is Auston Matthews The Favorite For Rocket Richard? (DF)

Dr. Randy Gregg And Edmonton Riverhawks Preparing For Inaugural Season (ES)

2021-22 Game 25: Bruins At Oilers (LT)

Weekly Rumours – Trade Bait, The Habs, And The Olympics (ON)

Game Night: Edmonton Oilers Hope To Stop The Bleeding (ES)

Rangers’ Trouba Says He Touched Base With Blackhawks’ Khaira After Scary Hit (SN)

Oilers Need More From Supporting Cast Like Minnesota Wild (ES)

Edmonton Power Play Losing Some Of Its Magic (ES)

Random Thoughts On Losing Streaks (ON)

Follow The Money (ON)

Big Youth (LT)

Lowetide: Tyson Barrie’s contract and skill set make his Oilers future uncertain (TA)

Lowetide: Oilers may find inspiration from 1993-94 Detroit Red Wings (TA)

Several Oilers issues coming to a head: ‘This has been coming for a while’ (TA)

Lowetide: Evan Bouchard’s first full NHL season a learning experience (TA)