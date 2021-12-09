GAME PREVIEW: Edmonton Oilers vs. Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins (12-8-2), 5th, Atlantic

09 December 2021

Rogers Place

7 PM MT

TV: Sportsnet West, Sportsnet Oilers, Sportsnet Pacific, Sportsnet One

Radio: 630 CHED

HITTING THE SKIDS

The Oilers looked better on Tuesday night versus the Wild, but they ran into Cam Talbot who was cruising on all cylinders. Talbot had 38 saves for the Wild, who won their seventh straight. Only Jesse Puljujärvi was able to score a goal for the Oilers, who are now on their third straight loss.

The Boston Bruins pay a visit to Rogers Place tonight. Boston is playing their second game in as many nights, having come off a 2-1 shootout loss to the Canucks last night. Can the Oilers get back into the win column against a tired Bruins club tonight?

Let’s go to the tape.

THE OILERS ARE SAYING

“We had some chances but we’re not capitalizing as much as we were earlier in the year...You have to keep pounding away. We’re still getting some looks, and sometimes the puck goes into the net probably more than they should, and sometimes they don’t go in as much as they should. Tonight was one of those nights that we didn’t get enough around the net.”

That’s Oilers head coach Dave Tippett after Edmonton’s 4-1 loss to the Wild on Tuesday night.

The Wild are cruising, now on their seventh straight win. Cam Talbot was near unstoppable. The Oilers have now scored just one goal in each of their last two games, which won’t win you too many.

THE BRUINS ARE SAYING

“Definitely not satisfied. We need more...That being said, I think the net front presence was there. We just weren’t shooting. The presence was there and at times we try to make the extra pass and we have to bring it on net.”

That’s Bruins forward Patrice Bergeron after his club’s 2-1 shootout loss to the Canucks last night.

The Bruins are 1-0-2 in their last three.

HAVE SOME OF THIS

Has Edmonton improved its depth?

Are there more players who can win games that No. 97 or 29 don’t win for the Oilers?

So far, the answer is “No,” and “No.” https://t.co/U51yShhmpS — Mark Spector (@SportsnetSpec) December 7, 2021

Just like you, I’ve followed this team for a long time. And, just like you I’ve paid attention how the media talks to and about the folks in charge. Once you start to see things like this, that’s a look toward the knife drawer.

I suggested that last game against Minnesota would be won and lost at 5 on 5. I didn’t think there was a ghost of chance the the Oilers would have benefitted from five power plays. The Oilers got five power plays against the Wild, and cashed on exactly zero of them. The Wild went 50% on their night (1/2).

Even after a doughnut on five attempts, Edmonton still leads the league in power play percentage, though their efficiency is now 32%. The Stars trail by 3%.

The Oilers are on a three game losing streak. That’s bad. They are still 16-8 and third in the division. That’s good! Though another loss wouldn’t be catastrophe on the high seas in the standings, it would give the Oilers a 7-8 run after a spectacular 9-1 start, and the Oilers can ill afford to make it four in a row if they want to keep pace with Calgary (and now Anaheim).

Tippett suggested that Cody Ceci was “symptom free” and he’d see “where Ceci was at” in his post-game on Tuesday, which sounds like his return to the lineup isn’t too far off. Ceci has been out of the lineup since late November after entering Covid protocol.

Jesse Puljujärvi was Edmonton’s lone goal scorer in their 4-1 loss to the Wild on Tuesday. Puljujärvi’s eighth of the year has him tied with Zach Hyman in points scored on the Oilers, he’s six points away from tying his career high NHL point total scored in 2017-18 (25). Barring injury, there’s an excellent chance he meets or eclipses 50 points this season.