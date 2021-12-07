GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers vs. Minnesota Wild

Minnesota Wild (17-6-1), 1st, Central

07 December 2021

Rogers Place

7 PM MT

TV: Sportsnet West

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Hockey Wilderness

The Oilers are looking to break a two game losing streak. They’ll face a tall task as the Central DIvision leaders are in town. Can the Oilers get off to a fast start and put in a full sixty minutes?

Hyman-McDavid-Puljujarvi

RNH-Draisaitl-Yamamoto

Foegele-McLeod-Kassian

Shore-Ryan-Sceviour

Benson-Turris



Nurse-Bouchard

Broberg-Russell

Niemelainen-Barrie

Lagesson



Koskinen

Skinner — Bob Stauffer (@Bob_Stauffer) December 7, 2021

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR

The Oilers are facing a team that puts up 3.71 goals per game on average in the Minnesota Wild. Edmonton’s got to put forth sixty minutes of hockey and not wait until the second period to wake up in this one.

Devin Shore returns to the lineup after missing the last month due to a lower body injury, he’ll team up with Derek Ryan and Colton Sceviour on the fourth line tonight.

MATCH GAME: Oilers get last change, so let’s see how creative Tippett gets when he’s matching up against the Kaprizov line tonight.

Let’s get it.