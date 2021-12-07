GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers vs. Minnesota Wild

Edmonton Oilers (16-7-0), 2nd, Pacific
Minnesota Wild (17-6-1), 1st, Central
07 December 2021
Rogers Place
7 PM MT
TV: Sportsnet West
Radio: 630 CHED
SB Nation Opponent: Hockey Wilderness
The Oilers are looking to break a two game losing streak. They’ll face a tall task as the Central DIvision leaders are in town. Can the Oilers get off to a fast start and put in a full sixty minutes?
Hyman-McDavid-Puljujarvi— Bob Stauffer (@Bob_Stauffer) December 7, 2021
RNH-Draisaitl-Yamamoto
Foegele-McLeod-Kassian
Shore-Ryan-Sceviour
Benson-Turris
Nurse-Bouchard
Broberg-Russell
Niemelainen-Barrie
Lagesson
Koskinen
Skinner
THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR
- The Oilers are facing a team that puts up 3.71 goals per game on average in the Minnesota Wild. Edmonton’s got to put forth sixty minutes of hockey and not wait until the second period to wake up in this one.
- Devin Shore returns to the lineup after missing the last month due to a lower body injury, he’ll team up with Derek Ryan and Colton Sceviour on the fourth line tonight.
- MATCH GAME: Oilers get last change, so let’s see how creative Tippett gets when he’s matching up against the Kaprizov line tonight.
Let’s get it.
