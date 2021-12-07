Copper & Blue Podcast: Is Coaching to Blame?

The Edmonton Oilers have faced their first real adversity of the 2021/22 NHL season. They dropped consecutive games to a couple of struggling teams in Seattle and Los Angelas to see their record fall to 16-7-0. It was the first time all season that they had lost two in a row.

The C&B crew ponders whether or not coaching has anything to do with Edmonton’s struggles to start the game on time. They also give their opinion on the William Lagesson situation and whether or not Broberg should continue to stay in the lineup when Keith comes back from injury!