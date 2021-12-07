 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Devin Shore Will Return To Oilers Lineup Tonight

Shore will make his return tonight versus Minnesota after missing a month due to a lower body injury.

By Jeff Chapman
NHL: Preseason-Edmonton Oilers at Calgary Flames Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

Devin Shore is set to return to the lineup tonight.

Shore has been out for a month after suffering a lower body injury in a game versus the Rangers in early November. He’s set to return tonight on a line with Derek Ryan and Colton Sceviour.

Shore will replace Tyler Benson in the lineup.

In order to make room for Devin Shore’s return, the Oilers have waived Brendan Perlini.

In eight games this season, Shore has put up 1-1-2 averaging 8:37 ice time. In his return, he’ll try to help stabilize a bottom six that’s been all over the place this season. Derek Ryan has struggled this season, and a Shore-Ryan tandem with Colton Sceviour might be an interesting one against the Minnesota Wild tonight. With the last change available to Dave Tippett, it’ll benefit the Oilers having the fourth line see more of the Wild’s Nico Sturm line instead of the Kirill Kaprizov line.

The Oilers host the Wild tonight at 7 PM. Join us for our game thread just around 6:30.

