Devin Shore Will Return To Oilers Lineup Tonight

Devin Shore is set to return to the lineup tonight.

"They're role players... they can play against anybody. (Shore) is a good pro who does a lot of things right."



Coach Tipp on the fourth line of Shore-Ryan-Sceviour as Shore gets ready to return to the #Oilers lineup tonight. pic.twitter.com/GHAEUqdMB2 — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) December 7, 2021

Shore has been out for a month after suffering a lower body injury in a game versus the Rangers in early November. He’s set to return tonight on a line with Derek Ryan and Colton Sceviour.

Shore will replace Tyler Benson in the lineup.

In order to make room for Devin Shore’s return, the Oilers have waived Brendan Perlini.

In eight games this season, Shore has put up 1-1-2 averaging 8:37 ice time. In his return, he’ll try to help stabilize a bottom six that’s been all over the place this season. Derek Ryan has struggled this season, and a Shore-Ryan tandem with Colton Sceviour might be an interesting one against the Minnesota Wild tonight. With the last change available to Dave Tippett, it’ll benefit the Oilers having the fourth line see more of the Wild’s Nico Sturm line instead of the Kirill Kaprizov line.

The Oilers host the Wild tonight at 7 PM. Join us for our game thread just around 6:30.