GAME PREVIEW: Edmonton Oilers vs. Minnesota Wild

Edmonton Oilers (16-7-0), 2nd, Pacific

Minnesota Wild (17-6-1), 1st, Central

07 December 2021

Rogers Place

7 PM MT

TV: Sportsnet West

Radio: 630 CHED

KING’S COURT

The Oilers were unable to get things going early in Sunday’s 5-1 loss to the LA Kings at home. Darnell Nurse provided a shorthanded goal for the Oilers, but the team never really got moving until about halfway through the second period. The Kings were proficient in 5-on-5 play throughout the game. Things went off the rails for the Oilers when Connor McDavid was assessed a game misconduct for boarding Adrian Kempe, the Kings responded by scoring three goals during the ensuing five minute power play to put a bow on it.

Things don’t get any easier for the Oilers tonight as the Minnesota Wild bring their game to Rogers Place for a 7 PM start. Can the Oilers flip their fortunes against the Wild tonight?

Let’s go to the tape.

THE OILERS ARE SAYING

“They kind of just trapped us in the neutral zone. We need to play down low, and we didn’t do that tonight...It comes down to having better starts and being more consistent and playing hard for each other. As a group, we just have to bear down and keep it simple to start the games.”

That’s Oilers forward Warren Foegele after the Oilers’ 5-1 loss to the Kings on Sunday night.

The Oilers are flat out getting beat at 5-on-5 out there. A shorthanded goal by Darnell Nurse seemed to get the crew going midway through the second, but the Kings just kept taking it to the Oilers for the first half of the game. It’s a tired cliché that a team needs to put in “a full 60”, but Edmonton’s opposition looks to be flying out of the gates early before the Oilers are punching the clock.

THE WILD ARE SAYING

“We did so many real good things...We had great looks. They did too. It was a real good hockey game. Real good hockey game by two really good teams. It was fun to be part of but whichever way it ended it was a good hockey game.”

That’s Minneota coach Dean Evason after his club’s 4-3 shootout win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night.

The Wild are on a six game win streak. Old friend Cam Talbot stopped 39 shots to pick up the W over Toronto.

