GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings

Edmonton Oilers (16-6-0), 2nd, Pacific

Los Angeles Kings (9-9-4), 6th, Pacific

05 December 2021

Rogers Place

6 PM MT

TV: Sportsnet West

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Jewels From The Crown

The Oilers are back at Rogers Place for the first of six in a row at home. They’ll look to forget Friday’s loss to Seattle hopefully by picking up a couple of points against the Kings tonight.

Oilers lineup vs. LA:



Draisaitl - McDavid - Puljujarvi

Hyman - RNH - Yamamoto

Foegele - Ryan - Sceviour

Benson - McLeod - Kassian



Nurse - Bouchard

Niemelainen - Barrie

Broberg - Russell



Koskinen#Oilers pic.twitter.com/QfOFVEPsTt — Tony Brar (@TonyBrarOTV) December 6, 2021

THREE NUMBERS TO LOOK FOR