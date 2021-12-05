GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings

Edmonton Oilers (16-6-0), 2nd, Pacific
Los Angeles Kings (9-9-4), 6th, Pacific
05 December 2021
Rogers Place
6 PM MT
TV: Sportsnet West
Radio: 630 CHED
SB Nation Opponent: Jewels From The Crown
The Oilers are back at Rogers Place for the first of six in a row at home. They’ll look to forget Friday’s loss to Seattle hopefully by picking up a couple of points against the Kings tonight.
Oilers lineup vs. LA:— Tony Brar (@TonyBrarOTV) December 6, 2021
Draisaitl - McDavid - Puljujarvi
Hyman - RNH - Yamamoto
Foegele - Ryan - Sceviour
Benson - McLeod - Kassian
Nurse - Bouchard
Niemelainen - Barrie
Broberg - Russell
Koskinen#Oilers pic.twitter.com/QfOFVEPsTt
THREE NUMBERS TO LOOK FOR
- 25: Darnell Nurse is a game-time decision after being activated from IR. Nurse broke a finger in a mid-November matchup against the Winnipeg Jets. If he makes the lineup tonight, it’ll be a drink of water for a battered up Oilers defence corps who were missing Nurse and three additional regulars from the lineup.
- 13: Currently, Jack Campbell (TOR), Igor Shestyorkin (NYR) and Cam Talbot (MIN) all have 13 wins. A win for Mikko Koskinen tonight would bring him to 13 on the season. Can Koskinen put forth a solid 60?
- 70: Colton Sceviour is due for a goal. Sceviour was on the third line with Warren Foegele and Derek Ryan yesterday. Sceviour has had some chances but hasn’t hit water in the well yet. Tonight feels like a good night for him to get his first of the year.
Loading comments...