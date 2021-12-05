 clock menu more-arrow no yes

GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings

Oilers open six game homestand with visit from Kings

By Jeff Chapman
Pittsburgh Penguins v Edmonton Oilers
Mikko Koskinen looks for win number 13 on the season tonight
Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images

Edmonton Oilers (16-6-0), 2nd, Pacific

Los Angeles Kings (9-9-4), 6th, Pacific

05 December 2021

Rogers Place

6 PM MT

TV: Sportsnet West

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Jewels From The Crown

The Oilers are back at Rogers Place for the first of six in a row at home. They’ll look to forget Friday’s loss to Seattle hopefully by picking up a couple of points against the Kings tonight.

THREE NUMBERS TO LOOK FOR

  • 25: Darnell Nurse is a game-time decision after being activated from IR. Nurse broke a finger in a mid-November matchup against the Winnipeg Jets. If he makes the lineup tonight, it’ll be a drink of water for a battered up Oilers defence corps who were missing Nurse and three additional regulars from the lineup.
  • 13: Currently, Jack Campbell (TOR), Igor Shestyorkin (NYR) and Cam Talbot (MIN) all have 13 wins. A win for Mikko Koskinen tonight would bring him to 13 on the season. Can Koskinen put forth a solid 60?
  • 70: Colton Sceviour is due for a goal. Sceviour was on the third line with Warren Foegele and Derek Ryan yesterday. Sceviour has had some chances but hasn’t hit water in the well yet. Tonight feels like a good night for him to get his first of the year.

