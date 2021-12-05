Darnell Nurse Activated For Tonight’s Game Against Kings

THE DOC IS IN! ✔️



The #Oilers have activated defenceman Darnell Nurse ahead of tonight's game against the Kings.#LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/gOsExPWI1R — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) December 5, 2021

The Oilers have activated defenceman Darnell Nurse from IR. Nurse is expected to dress for tonight’s game versus the Kings, and his return is not a moment too soon.

Nurse suffered a broken finger just over two weeks ago in a game against the Jets. His absence from the lineup has been magnified, as the Oilers are missing three regulars on top of Nurse being out. With Edmonton’s defence missing all of Nurse, Duncan Keith, Slater Koekkoek an Cody Ceci, they’e been forced to play with a patchwork crew. Nurse’s return to the lineup will give the Oilers immediate relief, as they will not be compelled to ice a top pair with Kris Russell.

Nurse’s return will likely push Markus Niemeläinen to the press box tonight. A third pair could feature Lagesson and Russell on his opposite side.

The Oilers host the Kings at 6 PM tonight.

Join us for our game thread an hour prior to puck drop.