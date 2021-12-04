Darnell Nurse Eyeing A Return To Oilers Blue Line

Hyman-McDavid-Puljujarvi

RNH-Draisaitl-Yamamoto

Foegele-Ryan-Sceviour

Benson-McLeod-Kassian

Perlini-Shore-Turris



Broberg-Bouchard

Niemelainen-Barrie

Lagesson-Russell

Nurse



Koskinen

Skinner — Bob Stauffer (@Bob_Stauffer) December 4, 2021

Plenty of changes to go around after last night’s 4-3 loss to the expansion Seattle Kraken.

Darnell Nurse and Devin Shore look to be one step closer to returning from their injuries. Nurse has been recovering from a broken finger just over two weeks. This puts him close to his timetable of 2-3 weeks of recovery time. If he’s not in tomorrow versus LA, I would expect him to be back in the not-too-distant future.

Shore has been out for a month with a lower body injury. Originally slated to take 4-6 weeks to recover, Shore skated on the fifth line today in practice with Brendan Perlini and Kyle Turris.

The defence looks...about as good as it can right now. Tyson Barrie (25 minutes) and Kris Rusell (22 minutes) each played way too much again last night, and the Oilers were no better for it.

Zack Kassian is on the fourth line with Tyler Benson and Ryan McLeod after a inght he’d like to forget. Kassian was demoted to the fourth line in the third period last night and saw less than nine minutes of ice time overall. Colton Sceviour finds himself on the third line with Foegele and Derek Ryan. Sceviour has been knocing on the door for a goal for a couple games now, and tomorrow could be the day against the Kings

The DRY line reunites, while Jesse Puljujärvi reunites with the top line. As it should be. Puljujärvi picked up an assist on Evan Bouchard’s goal in last night’s contest after some solid work around the boards.

Mikko Koskinen was in the starter’s crease, and he’ll likely get the nod tomorrow.

The Oilers host the Kings at home tomorrow. Puck drop is at 6 PM.