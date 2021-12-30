Blues Double Up Oilers 4-2

The Oilers and Blues hadn’t played a game since December 19th, so it was expected to see a little rust from both sides before things started flowing as normal.

Unfortunately for the Oilers, there was a bit more rust than they probably would have liked.

THE QUICK, THE DIRTY

The Blues exposed rookie defenceman Dmitri Samorukov early in the first period, twice. The Oilers were able to climb back in it with goals from Leon Draisaitl and Evan Bouchard, but Vladimir Tarasenko put this one away after scoring the game winner late in the second. Brandon Saad put a nail in it on the power play early in the third period, and the Oilers will look to make it a better day on Friday in New Jersey.

A BIT MORE

Dmitri Samorukov will not want to watch the game tape, though he’ll probably see it a few dozen times between now and his next game. Jordan Kyrou gets the puck behind Samorukov, where it quickly becomes a 2-on-0 for the Blues. Robert Thomas gets an easy goal for the Blues, who are quickly up 1-0.

The Oilers would find themselves down 2-0 shortly after Thomas’ goal. It’s another goal that Dmitri Samorukov would like to hit the rubbish bin with, this time it’s Jordan Kyrou putting the moves on the young defenceman and cashing out. Mike Smith would have no chance on the save, and it would be the last ice time that Samorukov would see on the night.

Things could really have gotten out of hand here, but Leon Draisaitl is able to bury the biscuit just over 30 seconds later. Draisaitl’s got space, and he’s got a half a second. His goal cuts the Blues lead in half, 2-1.

Period one would conclude with the Oilers trailing the Blues by a 2-1 margin. It wasn’t a bad place to be considering the two goals that the Oilers conceded to start the game.

The Oilers would tie it up midway through the second period when Evan Bouchard picked up a wild rebound from a Connor McDavid shot that careened around above the right faceoff dot.

That one had eyes. They all count. It’s 2-2 and good enough for now.

With just under five minutes remaining in the second, Vladimir Tarasenko is eager to score his third point of the night on a pass from Jordan Kyrou. Kyrou freezes Oilers defenceman Duncan Keith and Tarasenko has open season on Oilers goaltender Mike Smith to make it 3-2 Blues.

The 3-2 score would hold until the end of the second period, but the Blues would pick up a power play to start the third after Evan Bouchard got flagged for hooking Ryan O’Reilly. It would take the Blues sixteen seconds to cash in. Brandon Saad would clean up a rebound in front of Mike Smith to double up the score by a 4-2 margin.

Those were the goals. Mike Smith would flee his crease with a couple of minutes remaining in the third, but the Oilers couldn’t sneak another past Jordan Binnington. 4-2 Blues, final.

ETC