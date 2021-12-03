GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers @ Seattle Kraken

Edmonton Oilers (16-5-0), 1st, Pacific

Seattle Kraken (8-13-2), 7th, Pacific

03 December 2021

Climate Pledge Arena

8 PM MT

TV: Sportsnet West

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: Davy Jones’ Locker Room

The Oilers are on a three game winning streak as they find theselves in Seattle to take on the Kraken. Can the Oilers make it four in a row?

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR

Yamamoto is on the top line and JP is on line two. Tippett tinkered with these lines after teh first period in Wednesday’s win over the Penguins, what will they look like with a full 60 tonight?

The Kraken are missing some big names from their lineup tonight; most notably Jordan Eberle and Mark Giordano. Jaden Schwarz and Calle Jarnkrok are also out with injuries tonight. Can the Oilers take advantage of a Kraken lineup missing some big pieces?

Stuart Skinner gets the nod tonight for the Oilers, his first game since November 23rd in Dallas. Skinner is looking for his third win of the season, he’s got a very lovely .928SV% in limited action so far this year.

Oilers gunning for win 17 tonight. Can they make it happen?