Hot Links: Friday, November 12

Morning, folks!

Well 3/5 days isn’t too bad. It’s better than 2/5, anyway. Unless, of course, you’re tired of my bloviating anyway, in which case my 3/5 week is certainly a drag for you.

Edmonton’s on the road again, this time in Seattle for a quick one-gamer before they head back home for a lengthy homestand that will see them welcome two of the league’s best teams in Toronto and Carolina. Dates with Minnesota, Boston, Columbus, and the somewhat surprisingly competent LA Kings loom, too. All that is to say, they kind of need this one tonight. That homestand is full of decent-to-great teams that will punish them for being outshot 3:1 though two periods in ways the Pittsburgh Penguins couldn’t the other night.

I hope Ethan Bear gets a welcome back video. He deserves one.

