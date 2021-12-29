GAME THREAD: Edmonton Oilers @ St. Louis Blues

29 December 2021

Enterprise Center

630 PM MT

BACK AT IT

After ten days off, the Oilers are back in action with the start of a five game road trip. The first game kicks off in St. Louis. A win tonight will give the Oilers three straight. Can the Oilers pick up where they left off?

THREE THINGS TO LOOK FOR

Mike Smith starts tonight in St. Louis. — Jack Michaels (@EdmontonJack) December 29, 2021

Mike Smith will make his first start in 71 days after suffering a lower body injury during a game in October. Can a healthy Mike Smith give us some more of what we saw last season?

Edmonton defenceman Dmitri Samorukov will make his NHL debut tonight, he paired with Evan Bouchard in practice yesterday. The 6’3” rearguard was taken in the third round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, he’ll look to make a lasting impression in his debut tonight.

LESS IS MORE? The Oilers are missing key pieces of their club with Darnell Nurse and Jesse Puljujärvi out on Covid protocol. Can the Oilers overcome two holes in their lineup to pick up two points?

Let’s have fun out there tonight.