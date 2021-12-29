GAME PREVIEW: Edmonton Oilers @ St. Louis Blues

Edmonton Oilers (18-11-0), 4th, Pacific

St. Louis Blues (17-9-5), 3rd, Central

29 December 2021

Enterprise Center

630 PM MT

TV: Sportsnet 360, Sportsnet One, Sportsnet East, Sportsnet Oilers, Sportsnet West

Radio: 630 CHED

SB Nation Opponent: St Louis Game Time,

AFTER TEN

After a holiday break and an ongoing Covid outbreak within the league, the Oilers will finally play a game in St Louis tonight. Edmonton’s last game was a 5-3 win in Seattle over the Kraken, they’ll look to bank two more points in a matchup against a strong Central team in St. Louis. Can the Oilers get things going after a long layoff?

Let’s go to the tape.

THE OILERS ARE SAYING

“I’ve done enough work in practice where I just need to get into a game and see how it goes.”

Source

That’s goaltender Mike Smith on getting back into action.

It’s been ten weeks since Mike Smith suffered a lower body injury in a game against the Anaheim Ducks, and there’s every reason to believe that he’ll be getting into the lineup sooner than later after he was activated earlier this morning. A healthy Mike Smith may inject some life into the Oilers, but the Oilers will need to score goals like they did earlier in the season in order for Smith’s return to have any material difference in the win / loss column.

THE BLUES ARE SAYING

“When you play a simple game and you play hard and you compete at a hard level, you get results”

Source

That’s Blues head coach Craig Berube on the Blues season so far.

Like the Oilers, the Blues haven’t played since December 19th, a 4-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets. And, like the Oilers, they’ve had plenty of lineup changes, additions and subtractions due to injuries and Covid-19 diagnoses. Both clubs may need a few minutes to get their sea legs working after ten days off.

HAVE SOME OF THIS

#Oilers roster moves



Smith activated off LTIR

Skinner loaned to @Condors

Broberg loaned to taxi squad

Konovalov recalled to taxi squad #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/lSDceP6Qc8 — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) December 29, 2021